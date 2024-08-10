'Orange' Donald Trump’s Height and Weight Was Once Mocked by Rachel Maddow and Other MSNBC Hosts

Among the many false claims about former President Donald Trump, reports about his alleged height and weight that came out last August stood out when he was booked at Fulton County Jail when he was charged with attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. In a document, Trump's reported his height, weight, eye color, hair color, and other physical features were detailed. However, MSNBC hosts, including Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid, were shocked when they read the information, according to The Wrap.

In a viral news clip on social media, Maddow analyzed the details of Trump's physical appearance. She said, “He’s listed as a white male. His hair color is listed as blonde or strawberry.” Reid interrupted her and jokingly asked, “Is that a nice way to say orange?” Maddow said, “Blonde or strawberry. His eye color is listed as blue. His height is listed as 6’3″. And his weight is listed… 175!” She later clarified that his weight was mentioned as 215 pounds. Maddow earlier said, “I was like, ‘Do they actually measure him? Do they put him on a scale?’ It’s not like going to the veterinarian — they do not actually make you stand on a scale.”

Chris Hayes said, “It is the exact dimensions of Lamar Jackson, the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. I don’t know if the control room has Lamar Jackson." Maddow agreed as she said, “I mean, the resemblance is uncanny! That’s what you’re trying to say, I think.”

Moving ahead, Nicolle Wallace said, “I believe 24 hours ago when we were together, I said, ‘I bet he’s not at the debate because he’s fasting.' But even if he fasted, there’s no way — and Mark Meadows had to also self-report his own weight. He clocked in at 240. There’s no way Trump is 25 pounds lighter than Meadows!”

Mocking Trump's hair color, Lawrence O’Donnell said, “Do we know who entered the hair color? Is that Donald Trump, or is that a legal description of the hair color?" To this, Maddow said, "I’ve never seen in a government document — when you buy a fishing license or something, there’s dropdown menus of things to choose between. I’ve never seen strawberry as an option."

Meanwhile, the mocking was not limited to the MSNBC hosts. In fact, several other X users also mocked Trump over reports of his physical appearance. One user said, "To funny, perhaps the little man who lives inside of Trump, and makes him do very bad things weighs 215; but the entire package is pushing 280!" Another X user said, "Blonde/ Strawberry? Is that what it said on the tag when he picked up his wig? 215 lbs? Maybe when he was in high school. Even his height he has to lie, not an honest bit of fiber in that man."

Later on in January this year, a reporter, Jules Suzdaltsev, analyzed Trump's height with the help of image pixels. "Donald Trump is exactly 5'11. This pic of Barron & Trump makes it trivially easy to compare their heights. Trump is 458 pixels tall, Barron is 508 pixels tall (you can check). If Trump were 6'3, Barron would be a hair short of 7ft tall. But Barron is exactly 6'7," he proclaimed, as reported by Newsweek.