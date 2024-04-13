Lawrence O’Donnell Criticizes Trump’s ‘Mud Brown’ Physical Appearance for an Entire Five Minutes

Days before the embattled politician is scheduled to return to court, MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell brazenly ridiculed Donald Trump's visage in a venomous tirade. As reported by Mediate, during one segment of The Last Word, O'Donnell permitted a campaign video featuring Trump to appear on full screen while he mocked the former president's hair, ears, complexion, and other attributes.

O'Donnell argued that since Trump will not provide testimony, the jury will be limited to his appearances in court. He added, "Now, we normally don’t allow Donald Trump to occupy your full television screen during this program, but for this one time, as you consider yourself sitting there on Monday in the position of a juror looking at him, let’s look at what they will actually see without hearing a word from Donald Trump. And for that we’re going to go back to full screen so you can take in what this man actually looks like." Trump, in O'Donnell's estimation, is a sideshow of sorts, comparable to a horror film character that one would be foolish to present before a criminal jury.

He further stated as per the outlet, "That’s a picture of him when he’s trying to look his absolute best in his campaign video, which in his mind includes a face partially covered in some form of homemade bronzer in which he always forgets the ears. He always forgets his ears are visible, showing the real color of Donald Trump. In contrast the mud brown that he has decided makes him look his best. And to some eyes, actually makes him look like a horror movie character. That is not a face you want to present to a criminal jury."

Lawrence ultimately shifts his focus from criticizing Trump's physical appearance to elucidate the rationale behind his silence during his criminal trial: "because it is impossible … for Donald Trump to testify under oath without committing perjury."

However, he quickly returned to deliver a concluding underhanded remark: "So with Donald Trump unable to testify in his own defense the only thing he brings to his defense is that silent, discolored face, a face that lies to you without Donald Trump saying a word, a face that claims to be a color of brown that is betrayed by his 77-year-old pink ears, a face that is topped by hair that is lying to you about exactly where Donald Trump’s hairline might actually be."

On Monday, Trump is set to appear in court on charges that he orchestrated hush money payments to obscure his extramarital affairs before the 2016 presidential election. When the jury selection process commences the following week, he will become the first former president of the United States to face criminal charges. Theoretically, if Trump is proven guilty of the 34 felony counts, he could face up to four years in prison for each offense.

Nevertheless, the judge possesses the authority to impose a nominal penalty or alternative punishments such as probation, taking into consideration the 77-year-old Trump's age and impeccable criminal record. A lack of remorse may work against him, but sentencing would likely be delayed due to legal challenges to any sentence.