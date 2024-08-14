Oprah's Contingency Plan in Case BFF Gayle Ever Sleeps With Her Long-Time Partner

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King's friendship spans decades. Despite their unwavering commitment to maintaining their bond, the two ladies have reportedly deliberated their responses if one were to betray the other. In particular, they have a hilarious contingency plan in place if King were to ever 'lose her mind' and sleep with Stedman Graham, Winfrey's long-term partner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mathew Imaging

As reported by BuzzFeed, in 2019, the best friends discussed a conversation from a few years ago about the consequences for King, should she ever contemplate violating Winfrey's trust. During an episode of The O.G. Chronicles, a YouTube advice program co-hosted by the duo, Winfrey said, "This is interesting. Years ago, I think I’d been dating Stedman…I don’t know...I’ve been dating him since 1775...So we’ve been together a long time...But early on in our relationship, I was doing these shows [like] 'My sister slept with my sister's husband' or 'My sister slept with my boyfriend,' and all that. And Gayle said..."

King interjected, "If you ever catch me and Stedman, you know, boinking around, fooling around, you catch us in bed...[Oprah] shouldn't even be mad at me, because she should say I've lost my mind. Take me to the hospital. You shouldn't even be upset." As King nodded in agreement, Winfrey continued, "[Gayle] goes, ‘Call someone. Put me in the jackets and have me carried off because you will know that I have lost my mind.'" The renowned journalist argued that no one should hold her solely responsible even if this were to occur. She added, "You should be mad at [Stedman]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah Daily (@oprahdaily)

In 2021, the two reflected on what had kept their relationship going for so long. In a video shared by Oprah Daily, Winfrey said, "Gayle and I have been friends since we’re 21 and 22. Now we’re 66 and 67." King jokingly pointed out that Winfrey was the elder one. In response, Winfrey added, "Yes, I’m definitely older. And I have to say that one of the reasons we’ve remained friends is the same thing that I tell people— Surround yourself with somebody who is as happy for your happiness as you are for your happiness. Over the years, Gayle has always been happier, I would have to say, for my happiness."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking)

Additionally, Winfrey said that when they first became friends, neither of them knew that their friendship would last for so long. King elaborated, "Why [has] it lasted all these years? I think it’s lasted all of these years because we’re very similar. We really are. From the first time we met, we liked the same people." Winfrey recalled, "When we first met, Gayle said, 'I’ve never met another Black girl like you...' And I said, 'I have never met another Black girl like you either.' So, we’re similar, but we’re very different."