Oprah Winfrey Was Just Spotted Makeup-Free at 71 And Looks Better Than Ever—Is This Her Anti-Aging Secret?

Age is a number when it comes to Oprah Winfrey. She has been turning heads on the red carpet with her surprising outfits. Moreover, her makeup has always been great, even when she was struggling with weight. Now that she has lost weight with the help of medication, she has a youthful glow.

Her skin looks amazing, as her longtime makeup artist, Derrick Rutledge, agrees. She’s a perfect canvas to lay on makeup, and she starts with foundation to perfect and smooth her skin. Over the years, Rutledge has also relied on a good concealer to keep her camera ready all the time. She explains that Oprah has always been on the go, even at 71. She may not have slept well last night, so such products help to brighten her face even when she is sleeping low.

Oprah is leaving the board of WeightWatchers after 10 years following her revelation that she’s using a weight loss drug. pic.twitter.com/rGocba43P8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 29, 2024

When Winfrey is shooting for her talk show or appearing in public, she opts for a full glam. However, she also likes to go makeup-free now and then to let her skin breathe. As we know, she has been a huge menopause advocate with “The Menopause Revolution,” which is her new ABC venture. She is unstoppable and might be the next president, too.

She took to Instagram to post about the show, and fans were thrilled to see her without makeup. Her skin had a perfect honeyed glow, and she looked bright without any makeup on. Some people may not believe she’s 71 when she looks this good. Her natural beauty comes out nicely while not needing much enhancement or concealers. The dramatic red carpet makeup surely adds more charm and confidence, but we don’t think she needs it anyway.

The truth is liberating! Watch An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution Monday at 10/9c on @ABCNetwork. Next day on @DisneyPlus and @Hulu. #OprahSpecial pic.twitter.com/LqaXjfNBok — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) March 25, 2025

Besides, constantly wearing makeup can take a toll on the skin. So, it makes sense to maintain the skin to ensure it looks healthy. Since Winfrey is a billionaire, she invests in taking care of her skin through procedures and good skin care products. And we see that it’s all paying off.

She has a facialist who recommends that she use LED treatment for cystic acne as well as aging. Jennifer Brodeur says that these LED treatments can benefit everyone as they have different frequencies. Moreover, her other recommendation is at-home microcurrent facials. Oprah has the TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device.

The microcurrent helps in tightening the skin. It also has a lifting impact on aging skin, so overall, it’s a good investment for good skin.

Apart from tools, she also relies on Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Glow Drops and Enzyme Cleanser. She has also invested in this skincare line as she truly believes in its efficacy. She says that they are perfect for darker skin tones and make her look youthful. Despite these treatments and products, some people have also speculated that plastic surgery has been performed on her appearance. Some of her features seemed to have changed, and that may not happen with aging itself.

One surgeon commented that she may have undergone surgical enhancement to achieve her new look. Plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis says that at this age, only a facelift and Botox can make her look the way she does. It’s the only way to look youthful yet natural when you cross your 70s. The talk show host has not accepted any speculations as she focuses on non-invasive treatments. Another surgeon chimed in that she may have gotten chin implants to balance the lift.