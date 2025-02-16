These 6 Celebrities Should be the Next United States President If Donald Trump is Sacked

United States has just finished its general election, and there hasn’t been one month for the 47th president, Donald Trump, to be in office, and there are talks for the next election.

One thing that is uniquely American is the nation’s obsession with celebrities in the office. Before Donald Trump came along, there were talks of various celebs taking the Oval Office solely based on their portrayal of the president of the United States in different series or movies. Among these names were Harrison Ford (Airforce-1) and Martin Sheen (The West Wing).

Based on these interests, the ranker, a fansite solely for different rankings, took out a poll for the next best celebrity president, and almost 1 million voters shared these views. Here we are sharing with you the top 5 Celebs, according to those who participated, who would be perfect for the Oval Office.

1. Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman is a name that really needs no introduction. He is an artist of his own genre. With his voice and his larger-than-life personality, it is no wonder he topped the poll.

Morgan has played several fictional characters straight out of fantasy, but his portrayal of GOD in Bruce Almighty and his appearance in the documentary – The Story of God, somehow assures everyone that he will make things right.

Morgan has also played president in Deep Impact (1998) and Angel Has Fallen (2019) and has campaigned for Hillary Clinton, too. These make him an obvious choice of the people.

2. Tom Hanks

If there ever was a star who no one can hate, it’s Tom Hanks. He can do no wrong. He is a cultural icon who is known for his movies and his philanthropic work.

He is one of the most loved celebrities. So much so that when he contacted Covid in 2019, it felt too real. People became serious about the pandemic.

Tom has earlier responded to people’s wishes and has said that he understands that he speaks well and has been a part of a few good movies, but these don’t make him eligible for the Oval Office. As much as he appreciates people’s desires, he would respectfully decline.

Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks announce 2020 presidential run on SNL: “We need more poise and less noise” https://t.co/wdmZ8pAaPG pic.twitter.com/4NaF9qyLjg — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 21, 2017

3. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is as American as anyone can be. Born in a poor family, this man has had a journey that would inspire everyone. The way he co-parents his daughter and has a wonderful relationship with her ex-wife; his relationship with his wife and younger daughters assures everyone of his maturity and sincerity.

Dwanye has been a choice for the president of the United States for a long time, and for a few presidential cycles, people have thrown around his name a lot.

Dwayne Johnson revealed that political parties have asked him to run for President last year pic.twitter.com/NcjxkhiXbS — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 9, 2023

While talking to the media, Johnson revealed he was approached at the end of 2022 by parties and was asked if he was interested. He added that, as much as the idea of the presidency is alluring, he would like to keep his distance from politics.

4. Oprah

Everyone who ever owned a TV knows Oprah. “She has raised many kids”. It was famous that for the mothers who worked long hours, their kids grew up watching Oprah and learned several social and moral cues from her and her shows.

JUST IN: Oprah Winfrey is actively thinking about running for President in 2020, two of her close friends tell CNN https://t.co/BPCDXizSjH pic.twitter.com/9aee0Q8PZj — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2018

She is among the most beloved celebrities. She has been asked several times if she would want to run for president. There was a time, it is said, when Oprah was wondering about the proposition and wanted Mitt Romney on her side, but later on, she vehemently denied the idea of running for president. She has made it clear ample times that she has no interest in politics or being in the Oval Office.

5. Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood looks like how the world thinks America looks. He is straight out of a western with his tough exterior and considerate personality. Over the years, as anecdotes of his personality and his softer moments have been shared, people have continuously wondered if a resolute desk at the Oval Office is a better place for Eastwood than a director’s chair.

Clint Eastwood for President. pic.twitter.com/6Xj4gXat2f — Trevor Griffey (@TrevorGriffey) June 15, 2024

Clint has not remained completely untouched by the political notions. The actor was elected mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, in 1986. The town has 4,000 residents and is small and prosperous. We believe he is eager to make some changes in the White House because he has also expressed his dislike of Trump holding the presidency.

6. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is again one country singer with no critics. With a showbiz personality, she has a heart of gold. Dolly has been making donations and doing charity work all through her life. She is very protective of her husband and lives a very private life.

People have always been aware of her philanthropy; however, her donation to research on the COVID-19 vaccine at the height of the pandemic won everyone’s hearts and attention.

Not too get too political on main, but for 2028 can we get Dolly Parton to run for president? Theres not a single person on Earth that dislikes this woman, she’d be the first candidate to win all 50 states pic.twitter.com/PXnmdDs3bb — Nicole (@NicoleTheSequel) November 28, 2024

Seeing her selfless act, people have been pitching her name for the president of the United States.