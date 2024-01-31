Here’s How Oprah Winfrey Plans to Spend Her 70th Birthday

Oprah Winfrey turned reflective for her 70th birthday, the media mogul celebrated the milestone by sharing a health-inspired post on Instagram. The video showcased Winfrey jogging on the beach wearing a bluish track pant and a top, she simply captioned the video - "This is 70". She expressed her reasoning for not celebrating in a "big" fashion this year in an essay that was published by Oprah Daily. "So that’s what I’ve been doing — going through old journals, photos, memory boxes, feasting, savoring and marveling at the discovery, pain, joy, and wonder of 70 years of growing into the woman I am," she wrote.

She continued, "Another trip around the sun—and this one brings me to the dawn of a new decade. As I turn 70, I know how blessed I am to be here. Honestly, getting older when you have the means to take care of yourself is a gift to be treasured. No day is promised to any of us. So to reach this major milestone feels like grace in action." The savvy businesswoman further stated "I had such pressure from all my friends to do something big, something special; to have a dinner, a party or luncheon—or to go somewhere like a spa, a hike, a resort, or to meditate in Nepal. I thought about it all, took in all their suggestions, and finally did what one friend, Wintley, recommended. He said, “You’re too blessed to stress. Savor the fragrances of your extraordinary life.” It reminded me of the last line of “Love After Love,” one of my favorite poems by Derek Walcott: “Sit. Feast on your life.”

Winfrey continued in her reflective essay, "What I celebrate this birthday (and beyond) is knowing that the person I know myself to be and the work that has come straight from being has mattered," she wrote. "At my age, you recognize the poignancy of time passing. Seventy resonates, letting you know for sure that there are not as many years remaining as you’ve already consumed. I take great satisfaction in accepting that regardless of how many more suns are left — the rising each time has been worth it."

Winfrey also recalled a time when she was body-shamed, "I ran across a two-page handwritten letter from Gayle dated April 17, 1992. In it, she says, “I’m so sorry you have to go through this.” Based on her condolences, I think it had something to do with once again being publicly shamed about my weight. However, the “this” was not clearly stated, and I can’t recall what was causing me such anguish. What I’ve learned is that everything passes. And if you don’t write down the specific pain or heartache, you won’t even remember it. Those of you in my age range know this to be true." While speaking to People in December, The Color Purple actress shared her lifelong goal, "I continue to rise, and I’m in a space now where my offering is to help other people to rise," said Winfrey. "The principle that is the underbelly, the cornerstone for how I operate in the world. ... Life is better when you share it."