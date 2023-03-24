Oprah Winfrey Twins With BFF Gayle King on an Exotic Vacation in Jordan

Oprah Winfrey is back from a whirlwind vacation to Jordan with her longtime best friend Gayle King. Sharing her exotic desert rendezvous on social media the media mogul posted adorable

pictures with a camel at the iconic historic site Petra in the background.

The colorful carousel of snaps from the Middle East lavish location showcases the 69-year-old reality star riding a camel and posing with her journalist pal. In several of the touristy photos, Winfrey can be seen in the trademark tourist-styled outfits: olive cargo pants with a white and green color block knit top and a long off-white coat. She accessorized the ensemble with a trendy green bandana and sneakers in neutral. An outfit change in another picture showcased her wearing a sky-blue sweater paired with darker blue pants. The iconic media personality accessorized most of her looks with a cream-colored crossbody bag and earrings.

The lifelong BFFs are also seen color-coordinating their outfits in the recently shared snaps from the desert oasis. They were seen wearing "furwa" coats in dark brown in one of the snaps.

Oprah captioned the pictures with a detailed note about their journey: "Visited Jordan this week and there was so much to see and experience! We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones. So much history there in the 'Rose City,' voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must-see list if you haven’t already!"

The highlight of the trip seemed to be the camel ride and the pout pose alongside the "ship of the desert" with Petra as the background. Mirror reports that the two BFFs also posed at a desertic canyon and visited the Biblical site where Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist.

Many of their fans and celebrity friends reacted to the vacation photos with positive comments and complemented their holiday look.

Additionally, her A-list friends showcased delight over the adorable pictures. The Eye actress, Jessica Alba wrote: “Oh wow — this is the trip of my dreams,” while comedian Rosie O’Donnell seemed wowed by the images. “Look at u.” she commented. Meanwhile, famed director Ava Duvernay commented, “Love this! New experiences! New things to learn always! Live it up!”