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Oprah Winfrey Claps Back at Trolls Mocking Her Paris Fashion Week Walk

Published on: March 16, 2026 at 1:02 PM ET

Many compared her walk to a 90-year-old.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Oprah Winfrey reacts to online haters
Netizens trolled Oprah Winfrey for not being able to walk during her Paris Fashion Week appearance. (Image credit: Instagram/ @oprah)

Renowned talk show host Oprah Winfrey fired back at her trolls who compared her walk to a 90-year-old. Some also claimed that the double knee surgeries may have impacted how she walks.

She made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, wearing high heels, a cream top, a brown jacket and high-waisted jeans. Winfrey wore sunglasses and completed the look with a cream and gold handbag.

She said in an Instagram video, “On the internet, somebody was, you know, how people drag you on the internet. So they were dragging Gayle [King] and me, saying, “Look at them walking like they’re 90 years old.”


Furthermore, she added that she was not wearing prescription glasses, “And so there was a moment where we’re walking into the Chloe fashion show and my [assistant] had just handed me the Chloe sunglasses before I got out of the car.”

She explained that she did not know where she was walking as she could not see, and everyone made fun of that, saying, “You’re walking like you’re 90.” In addition, Gayle King could not walk because of two broken toes. So both the ladies struggle to walk. Moreover, King has previously revealed issues with her feet

Winfrey’s fans called her funny and amazing over her explanation. One follower added, “Watching the video after Oprah’s explanation makes it funnier. She couldn’t see!”

Apart from her walk, Winfrey was also under scrutiny over weight loss and using medication to achieve the results. The 72-year-old talk show host opened up about dealing with obesity and choosing to take GLP-1s. She started taking the weight loss medication two and a half years ago, and now she feels “more alive and more vibrant than I’ve ever been.”

She revealed she feels stronger and healthier as it has helped her lose weight. Apart from the weight loss medication, Winfrey has been working out, lifting weights to maintain muscles and strength.


She posted a workout video on Instagram explaining how adding strength training to her workouts has helped as she’s getting older. She encouraged fans to try something new as her life now looks different from any other decade of her life.

Despite four decades in the industry with a hit talk show, Winfrey has always been under the microscope over her weight. Winfrey described herself as confident yet felt shame since she had access to healthier foods, chefs, and trainers.

Going on the medication helped Oprah Winfrey lose the extra weight and look her best at her age. Along with eating healthy and trying to keep fit, she called the medicine a gift and a relief.

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