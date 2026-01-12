Gayle King’s Glam Moment Takes an Ugly Turn as the Internet Focuses on What She Desperately Tried to Hide

For Gayle King, it’s no ordinary task to command attention in a room full of people. And this time, her red carpet entry at the Golden Globes was no different as she turned heads with her stunning champagne-toned outfit. The popular American broadcaster chose to wear a plunging, more figure-hugging gown, and it did justice to her slimmer silhouette.

​She looked confident and earned compliments for her transformation over the years. In fact, it also stirred some chatter on whether she used weight loss drugs, following the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey.

​But it was all overshadowed by one very specific shift of focus towards her feet. King’s outfit was so long that it conveniently covered her feet and matching shoes as well.

A Daily Mail report was the first to examine the issue, shedding light on some resurfaced photos of Gayle from 2020, with close-up images of her feet. The photos rekindled a fixation on her feet rather than the overall look that she pulled off at the Golden Globes red carpet.

​King has openly discussed her foot issues, including Achilles tendonitis, and has explained that her footwear choices are linked to this condition.

​In fact, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gayle had requested fans to avoid commenting negatively on her feet. She cited her discomfort visiting salons at the time. In one of her tell-all posts on social media, she dropped an update on her weight loss journey, but also made it a point to inform everyone about keeping her feet out of the discussion.

​Gayle King had written “Update! Just completed 5-day soup fast & the results are in! Trying to get into mustard yellow dress for Elex night coverage TONITE ..praying to sweet black baby Jesus it now fits. Ps plz withhold all negative comments about my jacked-up feet. I’m well aware they are a hot mess, but not yet comfortable in a COVID environment, going to nail salon… bigger issues to worry about ….”

​But as social media criticism would go, the resurfaced pictures gave netizens a chance to body shame her on the basis of her feet alone, with comments on how Gayle let her feet be covered on the red carpet because they weren’t really nice to look at.

​One of the social media users commented, “What is up with those nasty feet? Like some kind of evil demon creature’s hooves,” while another wrote, “Does she ever get a fresh pedicure??? I would never take a photo of my feet looking like that…much less post it to social media! She still looks like a big girl.”

​Another Daily Mail reader added on to the nitpicking about Gayle King’s feet and added, “The pic of her hideous feet is embarrassing.” Someone else penned, “Gayle and Shaq have the worst-looking feet. All that money she has, she can get them things fixed.”​

​For the record, this has not been the first time that Gayle King has faced criticism and unnecessary scrutiny on the way that she looks. In the summer of 2025, some of her pictures, along with Kris Jenner and Oprah Winfrey, were clicked as a part of a yacht photoshoot, sparking a similar debate. Besides fixating on her feet, there were also a ton of nasty comments about her wig, physical appearance, and a whole lot of other body-shaming criticism.

​Nonetheless, the 71-year-old has instead always been focused on her consistency towards wellness. Despite the chatter, Gayle has remained equally warm in her demeanor while reflecting on the flaws and imperfections seen by others with honesty and clarity.