Opps! Trump Gets Hit in the Face by Reporter’s Mic—His Reaction Says It All

Making headlines for bizarre moves or shocking decisions is not new thing for the US President Donald Trump. And this time he is a here for a little different reason. No its not about another weird comment he made but a video that has been going viral.

A video capturing Donald Trump being struck in the face by a boom microphone during a press huddle at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland has taken the internet by storm.

So this is how it went. While addressing reporters, Trump was answering a question about the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Just then, a boom mic unexpectedly swung into the frame and bumped him in the face.

Visibly caught off guard, Trump momentarily froze. He was seen to be staring at the reporter with raised eyebrows. However, instead of answering the question, he was quick enough to shift the attention to the moment itself. He said, “She’s made television tonight. She just became a big star tonight, right? Did you see that?”

The unexpected encounter comes amid Trump’s continued criticism of the media. Just before this incident, he had delivered a speech at the Department of Justice in Washington, where he accused major news networks of bias.

MOMENT TRUMP WAS HIT BY REPORTER’S MICROPHONE US President Donald Trump was unexpectedly hit in the face, Friday, by a reporter’s microphone during a press interaction at Joint Base Andrews. pic.twitter.com/ieP0ODPocX — keneci News (@Kenecifeed) March 15, 2025

During his speech, Trump took a jab at various media outlets. He claimed that networks such as NBC and “MSDNC” (his mispronounced jab at MSNBC) were “corrupt and illegal.”

“I believe that NBC and MSDNC [sic], who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat party and, in my opinion, they’re really corrupt and illegal. What they do is illegal,” he declared.

Trump didn’t stop here though. He went on to label The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal as “fake news,” while continuing his long-standing attacks on mainstream media. However, his allegations remain unfounded and baseless.

Well Trump’s war on the press keep raging on. But, at this moment, the viral microphone moment has stolen the spotlight and the internet is buzzing over his reaction. One user on X wrote, “Wow. I hope that was an accident.” Another comment read, “We many never know but they definitely didn’t need to be that close.”

A third user wrote, “Can tell it was someone who doesn’t like him. No sorry or anything. If I accidentally did it I would’ve been like omg I’m so sorry. And would’ve wanted to fall in a hole.”