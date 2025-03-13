Donald Trump’s Economic Approval Numbers Plummet—Poll Indicates What Americans REALLY Think!

A recent poll by CNN has revealed that Americans aren’t happy with Donald Trump’s economic policies. The survey conducted by SSRS, a research company, disclosed that the percentage of people who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy is at an all-time high.

56 percent of adults who took the poll voted that they did not approve of Donald Trump’s economic policies, while 44 percent said that they approved of his economic handling. This makes it his worst showing on any CNN survey since his first term as President.

The poll results come after what many are calling a stock market bloodbath, as the Nasdaq fell by 4 percent (its worst day since 2022) on Monday and the S&P 500 dropped 3 percent. It also comes amid desperate attempts by the Donald Trump Administration to convince citizens that the country wasn’t heading into a recession.

However, the President did not rule out the possibility of a recession while speaking to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. “I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition. Because what we’re doing is very big,” Donald Trump said. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, for his part, assured the masses during an interview on NBC News’ Meet the Press, saying, “There’s going to be no recession in America.”

“Anybody who bets against Donald Trump, it’s like the same people who thought Donald Trump wasn’t going to win a year ago. You are going to see over the next two years the greatest set of growth coming from America. I would never bet on recession, no chance,” Lutnick added.

The poll, conducted between March 6-9 before this week’s stock market slump, also indicated that 61 percent of citizens did not approve of Donald Trump’s tariffs. However, 51 percent of the pollsters said they were satisfied with the Trump Administration’s immigration policies. The overall result of the poll, in which 1,206 adults (18 years of age and above) participated, indicated that 45 percent of Americans approved of Donald Trump’s performance as President, while 54 percent expressed disapproval.

A national survey conducted by Emerson College Polling to find out what the public thought of Donald Trump’s economic policies revealed that 48 percent of Americans weren’t impressed with his handling of the economy. While 37 percent approved of his policies, 15 percent voted that they were neutral on the topic.

The CNN/SSRS poll also gave a peek into what the masses thought of Vice President JD Vance and the supposed head of DOGE, Elon Musk. While 44 percent of Americans held an unfavorable opinion of Vance and 23 percent remained neutral, Musk’s unfavourability score was 53 percent.