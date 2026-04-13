OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s San Francisco Home Targeted in Second Attack in Two Days

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is in the news again, this time not for developments in artificial intelligence, but for a second violent incident at his residence within two days.

Police confirmed two arrests linked to the latest incident at his $27 million San Francisco property. Reports said a Honda vehicle was seen near Altman’s Russian Hill home early Sunday morning. The car allegedly stopped outside the home, where a passenger fired a shot from the window before fleeing. A security guard heard the gunfire, and surveillance cameras captured the vehicle’s license plate, which helped police trace it, according to the New York Post.

Police searched nearby neighborhoods and arrested Amanda Tom, 25, and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23, in connection with the incident. Officials said the car used belonged to Tom, and three firearms were recovered during the operation.

“The SFPD takes crimes involving guns extremely seriously, and anyone committing acts like these will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Police Chief Derrick Lew said.

However, neither Altman nor OpenAI has publicly released a statement on the shooting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard)

No injuries were reported. The incident followed the arrest of a man at Altman’s residence who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the property and threatened to burn his office.

According to CNBC, an OpenAI spokesperson confirmed the attack, saying, “Thankfully, no one was hurt.” Police said the suspect threw an “incendiary destructive device” between 3:45 and 4 a.m.

The device, identified as a Molotov cocktail, caused a fire at the exterior gate before the suspect fled on foot.

Police later identified the individual as the same suspect linked to the earlier attack on Altman’s property. The 20-year-old was taken into custody, with charges pending.

Following the incidents, Altman shared a rare personal post featuring his husband, Oliver Mulherin, and their child. He said he made the image public in hopes of discouraging further violence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damion “Damizza” Young (@damizza)

The Chicago native said in a blog post that he “underestimated the power of words and narratives,” adding that he prefers to keep his personal life private.

He added that he hopes to shift the narrative around artificial intelligence and called for de-escalation of “rhetoric and tactics” within the industry.

As of March 2026, OpenAI has surpassed $25 billion in annual revenue, driven largely by ChatGPT subscriptions and API licensing.

Meanwhile, OpenAI co-founder Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against the company and Altman, alleging he was misled into contributing $38 million based on assurances the company would remain nonprofit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNBC International (@cnbcinternational)

Musk, who co-founded the organization in 2015, is seeking Altman’s removal as CEO and Greg Brockman’s removal as president as part of the legal proceedings. The case is expected to go to trial after April 2026.