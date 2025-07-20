Oops! Trump Goes Off-Script—Says, He is ‘Not a Smart’ President

President Donald Trump addressed the attendees of the White House on Friday, July 18, in the East Room while he was signing the GENIUS Act, which can enable the digital currency stablecoins that can be tied to assets that including the US dollar as well. Not to mention that gold and some other valuable commodities are not excluded from the list either.

And while talking to the reporters, Donald Trump accidentally criticized his own intelligence while digging into the sliding scale of the U.S. dollar.

“No, we’re not going to let the dollar slide. If we have a smart president, you’re never going to let the dollar side,” the President said. “If you have a dummy, that could happen.”

Trump Blames Former President Joe Biden

While giving his speech, Donald Trump also called out the former President, Joe Biden, who is responsible for decreasing the worth of the U.S dollar during his time in the White House. “Have you ever asked him about the dollar slide?” he asked. “He would have no idea, but we can’t let that ever happen again.”

The Value of a U.S. Dollar

To be precise, Donald Trump didn’t call himself stupid, but it dwells in the proof of the worth of the dollar since he took on his second presidential campaign in January, and it is relevant since then. As per reports, over the last six months, the country dollar was down more than 10 percent, and it has been stated as the worst start of the dollar of a new year since 1973.

The US Dollar is worth 8.9% less than it was at the beginning of the year. pic.twitter.com/vItUUb5r0l — Koyfin (@KoyfinCharts) June 2, 2025

Though the value of US dollar saw a hike during the 2024 election and the significant reason behind that was the presence of business-minded and money-hungry Trump in office, and it peaked mid-January however soon began to plummet. At present the dollar’s worth is 98.46 compared to January’s 109.34.

Crypto Capital of the Planet

The GENIUS Act, which stands for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for the U.S. Stablecoins, also reflects the first directive framework for stablecoins. The reason behind its installation is to protect the consumers also create a sense of motivation for innovation in the digital marketplace.

The stablecoins, just like the US dollar, have a specific value. However, they are tailored to hold their value rather than decrease over time. In a Bitcoin conference held in Nashville, Tenn., in July 2024, the President told his countrymen that he’d make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet.”

Donald Trump has done it! USA 🇺🇸 is now the crypto capital of the world. Cryptocurrencies that come from America and are compliant with America's laws will benefit the most from this.$Pi to the moon baby 🫡#USA #Cryptocurrency #PiNetwork #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Solana pic.twitter.com/WagzY66SJH — Pi Network News Global 𝛑 (@PiNewsGlobal) July 18, 2025

American Liberty and Leadership

Coming back to signing the GENIUS Act, Donald Trump recalled his statement and said – “I pledged that we would bring back American liberty and leadership and make the United States the crypto capital of the world. And that’s what we’ve done. And under the Trump administration, this is only going further.”

