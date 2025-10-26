Oops! Donald Trump Just Leaked That Pam Bondi Is Married

Donald Trump may have exposed the Pam Bondi relationship secret in a candid moment. Trump complimented Bondi’s long-term partner, “I just want to introduce her handsome husband. I hate being around him; he looks too good, and he’s been a tremendous factor with Pam, and just a beautiful relationship.” This isn’t the first time Trump has exposed Bondi.

Pam Bondi and John Wakefield have been linked since 2017, and he has occasionally appeared on her Instagram posts. But the two have kept their relationship hidden from the world. Bondi has already been married twice and divorced her last husband in 2002.

Now she may have married John Wakefield in a secret ceremony, which Trump slipped out for the world to know. Apart from Trump’s comment, Pam Bondi and John Wakefield have been seen wearing wedding bands in multiple events and photos. When the two visited the White House in 2018, Bondi posted photos that showed their rings on their left hands.

“Pam Bondi married Garret Barnes in 1990; they divorced after 22 months. In 1996, Bondi married Scott Fitzgerald; they divorced in 2002. Was engaged to Greg Henderson in 2012. Since 2017, she has been in a relationship with John Wakefield”

The two may have chosen not to reveal their marital status, considering the negative publicity it could attract and the wave it might cause among Bondi’s other controversies. Moreover, Bondi is known to keep her engagements and weddings away from the public eye. She did the same when she was engaged to Greg Henderson.

The information about their relationship is also unclear. Senator Paula Dockery had posted a photo from the intimate gathering in Grand Cayman, which may have been Bondi’s third wedding. This would make her marriage to Wakefield her fourth.

Marrying for the fourth time, Bondi may have seen it fit to keep it hidden to not start up any rumours about her personal life or people judging her for her relationship history. Bondi denied being married to Greg, so she may do it again while being married to Wakefield. The increasing list of failed relationships and weddings may not make Bondi look good in public.

Her long-term partner/husband may not even be worried about the labels as long as the two are happy and help maintain Bondi’s image. Bondi has been accused of helping to conceal information about the Epstein files and of being Trump’s political ally in advancing various agendas. Earlier, she had claimed she had the list on the table to review and then denied its existence altogether.