Donald Trump Explodes on Truth Social Again! Calls Out Pam Bondi

President Donald Trump is at it again with his long Truth Social rant. This time, it’s more confusing than ever as he writes to pressure Pam Bondi, the attorney general, to punish his political enemies.

His Truth Social post claims he fired former Eastern Virginia district attorney Erik Siebert while also denying wrongdoing in his last two impeachments. The reason for his resignation was that he was not able to fabricate criminal charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has been an enemy of Trump in a mortgage fraud investigation.

Trump’s post reads, ‘Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? Worrying about his reputation, he stated, ‘It’s killing our reputation and credibility.’

President Trump has had it with the only weak link in his administration – Pam Bondi. Thank God. She’s doing nothing – get rid of her. Fire her. She’s worthless. Get an AG who’s serious about saving this country.

He appreciated Lindsey Halligan as a good lawyer. She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving. What we don’t need is a Democrat endorsed ‘Republican.’ I will be nominating Lindsey Halligan to be the United States Attorney in this very important part of our Great Country. She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!

Still salty about his impeachment, he added, ‘They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” he wrote in a call for punishment against his political enemies.’

Many people are assuming this post to be a direct message and Trump may have posted it to the public. That is why it was deleted from his account, but the screenshots of the post are going viral.

Trump got impeached in 2021 for the second time for incitement of an insurrection. A violent mob marched into the US Capitol when he falsely claimed the 2020 election results. During the Oval Office conference on Friday, Trump had told reporters he wanted Siebert out.

On the other hand, Siebert had already planned to resign as he had told his colleagues. A possible replacement for Siebert could be a conservative lawyer, Mary Maggie Cleary, who was falsely accused of being in the Capitol in 2021. Trump’s rant looks more like a direct message to Bondi. Despite being vague, it reveals much more than he intended for the public.