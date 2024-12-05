One Trump Family Member Makes A Whopping $125,000 Per Post— While Melania Makes a Lot Less

A recent report has highlighted the massive earning potential of the Trump family on social media, with President-elect Donald Trump leading the way. The report, shared by the Irish Star, states that Trump can earn up to $125,000 for a single sponsored Instagram post. It also highlighted Trump’s enormous digital influence, which has grown substantially since his recent election victory. Over the past month, his Instagram following has surged by over a million.

Donald Trump at a 2014 presidential debate. (Image Source: YouTube | PBS NewsHour)

Trump's Instagram earnings were validated by another study by The Casino Wizard, which estimated that his Instagram posts could earn between $230,721 and $312,152 each. On X (formerly Twitter), Trump has gained over 570,000 followers in just one month, bringing his total close to 93 million. With over 27 million followers on Instagram, Trump would need just two posts to surpass the $400,000 annual salary he’ll earn as President of the United States.

Donald Trump’s Net Worth Grows Nearly $300 Million After Election Win—As Trump Media Shares Surge pic.twitter.com/OwaPOjTf2f — Brett Murphy (PatriotPointman) (@PatriotPointman) November 6, 2024

Matt Schwachofer, co-founder of The Casino Wizard, highlighted how social media has become a critical tool for public figures: “Social media allows politicians and billionaires to shape and control their public image, creating a personal brand that resonates with a broad audience." While Trump’s earning power overshadows the rest of the family, other members of the clan also bring in considerable amounts through their social media platforms. For instance, Ivanka Trump earns an estimated $45,600 per sponsored post, reaching 929,800 users with her fashion and business-focused content.

Donald Trump Jr. follows closely with earnings of $44,400 per post, thanks to his 905,200 reach. His posts often feature outdoor gear, beverage brands, and promotions for his book. The disparity becomes more noticeable with Eric Trump, who earns significantly less at $19,800 per post. His 2.6 million followers reach about 405,000 users, with his account primarily focusing on promoting family business ventures. Melania Trump, despite her status as the incoming First Lady for a second term, earns an estimated $17,200 per post. Her content highlights advocacy efforts, lifestyle collaborations, and her digital photo series, reaching 352,700 users per post.

But, Kai Trump, Donald's granddaughter, is carving out her niche in the golfing world. With the highest engagement rate of 17.98% among all Trumps, Kai earns an estimated $5,200 per sponsored post. Her reach of 106,600 users marks her as a rising star in the influencer space, though her earnings are still far from those of the senior members of her family.

According to the aforementioned Irish Star report, beyond their individual earnings, the Trump family has collectively gained 1.4 million followers on Instagram in the past month. Furthermore, Donald's earning potential from a single sponsored post is reportedly more than double the annual average salary in the country. Besides, Donald's digital influence extends beyond Instagram to his Truth Social platform, which experienced significant stock market activity recently. Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, plunged 42% earlier in the week before rebounding nearly 15% after a Truth Social post by Donald.