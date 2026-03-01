One Reason Why Netizens are Supporting Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ Relationship Despite the Backlash

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos‘ relationship with Lauren Sánchez has come under scrutiny time and again. There have been allegations of the couple cheating on their significant others with each other while they were still married to them. Even their opulent $50 million wedding saw resistance from the general public for being over the top and reportedly harming the environment, with guests arriving in private jets.

​

Online detectives often highlight that the marriage might not last due to the scandalous origin of the relationship. They argue that the couple’s public image could affect their relationship. However, people have also lauded Jeff Bezos for one reason that sets him apart from the multitude of billionaires.

​

At a time when some wealthy public figures have faced scrutiny over relationships with significantly younger partners, Jeff Bezos found his soulmate in someone from a similar age group. The two have a six-year age difference, a surprisingly uncommon practice among the rich.

This year, Jeff Bezos rented out the entire city of Venice for his wedding. And we’re told we’re complaining too much about not being able to afford healthcare. Tax the rich. pic.twitter.com/UnAzv05yNr — Americans For Tax Fairness (@4TaxFairness) December 29, 2025

While some online trolls have mocked Bezos for choosing a mother of three in her 50s, most netizens have sided with him on this one.

​

One X user opined, “This is the only area in which Bezos gets brownie points: we’ve normalized old men with young women who could be their granddaughters’ age… I very much appreciate that he found a seasoned baddie from his same generation. Asking ‘why is he with her’ is a poor reflection of you.”

​

Another pointed out, “Some ya’ll wonder why Epstein got away with so much when you ya’ll would’ve behaved like him if the opportunity presented itself. It’s interesting there’s no reports about Bezos ( that I am aware of), in the Epstein file. That’s probably because he isn’t a p——ile.”

Jeff Bezos cheated on his wife with Lauren but by all means please wear the virginal, classy white while we all pretend that you’re not a home wrecker. pic.twitter.com/EnpmwQP3Wi — Sher❤ (@TheFabBookLover) June 27, 2025

A third defended him, saying, “Because he’s 63 years old, and already has 4 kids. And say what you will about him; he seems to be genuinely into his 55-year-old wife. Not a weirdo or a predator, or one of these freaks who feel like they need to repopulate the Earth. He’s just really into her, so what of it? Imagine being mad at him because he’s not a weirdo.”

​

Jeff Bezos first met Lauren back in 2016, while he was still married to his first wife, MacKenzie Scott. Lauren was with her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell. The billionaire divorced his wife of 25 years soon after, and around the same time, Lauren started pestering her husband for a divorce.

​

Bezos and Sanchez were soon swirled up in cheating rumors. That didn’t stop them from being frequently spotted enjoying PDA. The two tied the knot in 2025.