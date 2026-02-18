One Detail Makes Netizens Think Donald Trump Is “Rotting From the Inside Out”

In the past few days, President Donald Trump has sparked renewed health concerns with his appearance at public events. From speech struggles to appearing to doze off, Trump has raised cognitive health scares among Americans.

However, these concerns further gained momentum after Trump was seen with a visible discoloration on his hand. For months, he has sported a gnarly-looking bruise that appeared to grow darker and more visible each time.

This even led the President to conceal it with a thick layer of makeup and cover the back of his hand with a bandage, on special occasions. But recently, as he hosted an event to celebrate Black History Month, Trump seemingly opted for a layer of concealer to hide the discoloration.

Trump’s hand is extremely discolored today — as bad as I’ve ever seen it (Saul Loeb/Getty) pic.twitter.com/xyRIyswide — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2026

Because the makeup did not match his skin tone, it ended up drawing more attention to his hand. Photos and videos from Wednesday’s event quickly went viral, leading netizens to question why the makeup seemed poorly matched.

Users wondered, “How have they never found a color that actually matches his skin for multiple decades”. Another added how “mind-boggling” it is to see that the President of the country doesn’t have anyone who could “do his hand makeup that can actually hide this”.

How have they never found a color that actually matches his skin for multiple decades at this point? — Max Left (@TheRealMaxLeft) February 18, 2026

Some users even joked about it, while others raised health concerns. As people compared the look of the makeup and bruise to a “rotting orange,” implying that Trump is “rotting from the inside out”, a few users suggested something more serious could be happening.

It seems people are getting rather worried about the President, ahead of his 80th birthday in June 2026. Netizens are concerned about his capabilities to serve the country, based on his recent appearances and health rumors.

Meanwhile, despite the constant talk, Trump’s administration has not given a clear medical explanation for the mark. Therefore, the lack of official information only increased speculation, leading people to assume that the discoloration could be linked to medical treatment.

People believe the President might be receiving some type of intravenous treatment, which can sometimes leave bruises on the hands. However, there’s no confirmation whatsoever, and thus, it remains only speculation.

So far, the 79-year-old is being closely watched by U.S. citizens and political rivals who have left no stone unturned to mock the President at any inconvenience. However, Trump has still managed to deliver a long speech at the Black History Month event.

Speaking about rising crime in American cities, Donald Trump praised his administration’s efforts to fight it. At one point, he even criticized Democrats, claiming that his administration could quickly reduce crime if given control in certain cities.

“Frankly, if these radical left lunatic Democrats would come and say, ‘Please, help us, please,’ we’d stop crimes all over the place,” Trump said. He further added, “Sometimes we have to force ourselves upon them because they’re so bad.”

While his comments drew mixed reactions online, questions about Trump’s hand remain unanswered. With no official medical explanation, the speculations are running wild and the President is facing harsh criticism online.