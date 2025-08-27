“OMG, Who Cares!” – White House Reporter’s Over-the-Top Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Engagement on Live TV Leaves Fans Cringing Hard

Taylor Swift’s engagement news definitely left her fans’ hearts full and jaws dropped (quite literally). A White House reporter couldn’t hold her excitement as she saw the news of the pop star finally saying ‘yes’ to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Olivia Rinaldi’s wholesome reaction was captured on camera as she saw the news on her phone. Rinaldi, who covers the White House for CBS News, said that she received the text about the “world’s biggest news” from one of the network’s producers, Gaby Ake.

The reporter was spellbound by the dreamy pictures of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement in his home garden in Missouri. Her jaw dropped as she looked at her phone while standing outside the White House ahead of a live segment.

In a clip shared by CBS News, she is seen waving around her phone, asking for the studio to “come back” to her so that she could share the big news with the audience. “Taylor Swift is engaged! Taylor Swift is engaged!” she is seen exclaiming with utmost joy.

“She just posted it. Oh my god! Oh my god!” she further adds.

As she further scrolls Swift’s engagement pictures, she notices her big diamond ring that is reportedly worth $550,000. “Oh, it’s huge. The ring is ginormous!” she says.

“I feel like Paul Revere right now,” the reporter said.

The reporter’s smile and jaw-drop moment just showcased that she is a big fan of the singer and was genuinely happy to see the singer reach a big personal milestone.

Many people found Rinaldi’s reaction “real” and “cute.” However, several netizens criticized her over-the-top reaction.

“She acts like she’s getting engaged to Travis,” an X user wrote. Another tweeted, “So full of fakeness.”

Another bashed her in a tweet that reads, “This. This is what makes you feel like Paul Revere. Out of everything that’s going on in the world, this is the story that makes you feel like Paul Revere.”

“Consistently embarrassing reporters is a look, I guess. It’s not a good one, but at least you’re consistent,” wrote another.

A user replied to CBS, “Geeeeeeeeeeze.. who cares omg omg omg… How about real news..” while another wrote, “And ya’ll can’t figure out why we don’t take you seriously.”

Someone tried to defend the reporter in a tweet that reads: “She’s a human as anyone else who’s a fan of someone like seriously not everything is political.”

Taylor Swift‘s engagement news has certainly taken the Internet by storm. She shared her engagement pictures with her 260 million Instagram followers on August 26.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” she wrote in the caption. However, the couple hasn’t revealed the date of their wedding yet.