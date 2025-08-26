Taylor Swift Stuns in $398 Ralph Lauren Dress as She Celebrates Engagement to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has officially kicked off her bridal fashion era, and she did it in style that’s totally effortless. The pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce surprised fans with their engagement announcement via Instagram on August 26, captioning their romantic garden shots: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

For the occasion, Taylor opted for a chic and surprisingly affordable Polo Ralph Lauren Striped Silk-Blend Dress, a black-and-white halter-style number that retails for $398 ($320 with a discount.) The smocked bodice and A-line midi skirt scream classic summer vibes, while the removable straps add a playful touch.

Taylor Swift STUNS getting engaged to Travis Kelce recently wearing the Striped Silk-Blend Dress by Ralph Lauren ($399; on sale $320), the Santos Demoiselle Gold Diamond Watch by Cartier ($29,500), and the BIGGEST Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine… pic.twitter.com/m8DDPTsHbm — what taylor wears (@whattaylorwears) August 26, 2025

Fans didn’t waste a second, within just 20 minutes of posting, the dress was completely sold out, proving the infectious power of the Swift effect. Her accessories were perfectly minimal: simple brown block sandals, soft waves, her signature red lips, and a yellow-gold Cartier Santos Demoiselle or Panthère watch, depending on the outlet.

But make no mistake, the real starring role belongs to the ring. Shaped in a vintage-inspired silhouette, the sparkler features an Old Mine Brilliant-Cut diamond artfully bezel-set in yellow gold, with intricate filigree details along the band. It was a custom collaboration between Kelce and jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, who is known for hand-engraved craftsmanship.

Experts have described the ring as “antique-chic,” noting that the flourishes are straight out of the Georgian and Victorian playbook and beautifully match Swift’s romantic aesthetic. Jewelry insiders also pointed out that the design mimics Lubeck’s signature hand-engraved style, perfect for fans of artisanal jewelry.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce just got engaged! The power couple shared a heartfelt garden-side announcement: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” She wore a Ralph Lauren dress paired with a dazzling Old Mine brilliant-cut diamond ring by Kindred Lubeck pic.twitter.com/D9JqWcgMVz — art8amby (@art8amby) August 26, 2025

Beyond fashion and fame, the couple’s connection has charmed the public since their relationship began in 2023. Kelce famously tried to hand Swift a friendship bracelet with his number during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, and if that’s not straight out of rom-com central, what is? Their courtship was punctuated by public appearances, Swift cheering Kelce at Chiefs games and Kelce supporting her on stage during her stadium tour, even crashing the stage during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Amid congratulatory messages flooding in, Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt called the engagement “a modern fairytale unfolding in real life.”

All in all, Taylor’s engagement announcement blends sweet romance, savvy fashion choices, and just the right amount of spectacle. For her, it’s not just about the ring or the look, it’s about stepping into the next chapter with style, heart, and a dash of poetic nostalgia.