Former Apprentice star and one-time White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is shedding light on what she claims to be the disturbing nature of former President Donald Trump's "worst" insults for women of color. In a recent interview, she revealed Trump’s inflammatory comments about New York Attorney General Letitia James and insinuated his long history of targeting women of color with derogatory language. Newman, who has been a vocal critic of Trump and, for a brief time, served as a White House adviser in 2017, expressed her views on Trump’s recent remarks during his civil fraud trial in New York. "I mean, he saves the worst insults for women of color, and he tries to veil his racist remarks in some kind of hedging," Newman said of Trump. Trump referred to the case as the "single greatest witch hunt of all time" and labeled Letitia James, who brought the $250 million fraud lawsuit against him, as "racist" and a "horror show."

During the CNN interview, Newman explained that Trump’s insults towards women of color are primarily about intimidation. "He has saved his worst insults and his biggest vitriol for women of color." She insinuated that Trump constantly directed his most insulting remarks at women of color, citing instances where he referred to James as "Letitia Peekaboo James," called Vice President Kamala Harris a "monster," and labeled Newman herself as a "dog." "He saves the worst insults for women of color, and he tries to veil his racist remarks in some kind of hedging," said Newman, observing a recurring pattern in Trump’s behavior. The former reality TV star did not filter her thoughts in criticizing Trump’s tactics, emphasizing that the former president needs to face accountability for his actions.

Trump faces legal challenges on multiple fronts, including James’ business fraud case, which puts his financial realm at risk. Newman believes it is high time for Trump to reckon with the aftermath of his reckless behavior. According to the sources of Business Insider, she asserted, "He is facing for the first time accountability for his actions, and he can call people as many names as he wants, but it is time for him to face the music, and he must pay, and he will—at the hands of a Black woman." This $250 million fraud lawsuit pushed Trump’s nerves, resulting in a blast toward the civil case from his end.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, "needs to look in the mirror," Newman said in the interview. Representatives for Trump have not yet responded to these recent hazard-worthy comments from Newman. As the elections are just around the corner, the allegations of discriminatory language and behavior continue to be a topic of discussion and scrutiny.

