Olympics Gold Medal-Winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Rejects Donald Trump’s Invitation

The U.S. women’s ice hockey team, which won gold against Canada at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Thursday, has rejected President Donald Trump’s invitation to the State of the Union address. The decision came a day after Trump joked that he would be impeached if he did not invite the women’s team along with the men’s team, which also won gold on Sunday.

The women’s team declined the invitation. A spokesperson for the team said, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement.”

The spokesperson then added, “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

Trump did a 3 minute comedy set with Team USA after they won the gold medal. “I’ve got to tell you I have to also invite the women’s team as well…or I’d be impeached” pic.twitter.com/OqNBZ1O1VX — Jack Mac (@JackMac) February 23, 2026

It should be noted that the U.S. women’s team won the gold medal for the first time since 2018, defeating Canada 2-1 on Thursday. However, Trump’s invitation initially went to the men’s team, and he later joked that he would also need to invite the women’s team because otherwise he might be impeached.

In a video shared online, Trump could be heard congratulating the men before adding, “We’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that. I do believe I would probably be impeached, OK.” The players were heard laughing at the president’s comments, and although they have not formally accepted the invitation, they could be heard saying in the video, “We’re in.”

Trump’s remarks drew attention on social media, with some critics questioning the tone of the joke. Previously, Trump has faced criticism for his exchanges with female journalists during press briefings, particularly when responding to questions he disagreed with.

The president calling a female journalist “quiet, Piggy” during an exchange about his ties to Epstein generated headlines. Trump has remained unapologetic, while members of his administration defended his comments.

Trump has also remained defiant over these accusations and has continued to make remarks about women that have drawn criticism from opponents.

President Donald Trump’s name has also appeared in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, although Trump has consistently denied having a close relationship with the late financier. Public records and previously released flight logs show that Trump and Epstein were acquainted, and that Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet on multiple occasions. Photographs of the two men together have also circulated publicly. Trump has maintained that he and Epstein were not close.

Trump previously sought to limit the release of certain files before later expressing support for their disclosure. Some images in the initial document release were redacted, prompting public criticism and calls for greater transparency. The Department of Justice later released additional materials.

Given the way he referenced the women’s team during his remarks, it remains to be seen whether any of the players will publicly comment on the matter.