Olivia Wilde Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Oscars Party—Goes Braless in Sheer Cover-Up

Olivia Wilde stunned everyone by wearing a sheer, risky, ivory dress by Chloe at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2025. The 40-year-old actress, who attended Oscars pre-party along with other A-listed celebrities, shocked everyone. She bared her gym-toned physique underneath the 70s inspired attire. The delicate, see-through dress teased Wilde’s cleavage with a plunging neckline.

Olivia paired her dress with coordinating, cheeky lingerie that flashed her perky back in her ethereal ensemble. Olivia finished her look by carrying a small, round purse made of golden hardware that complemented her flowy dress. She was styled by celebrity go-to fashion icon Karla Welch, with makeup done by Georgio Eisdell.

Olivia Wilde goes braless in see-through lace dress at Oscars party pic.twitter.com/HuvChHUHp4 — The Sun (@TheSun) March 3, 2025

The Don’t Worry Darling director documented her getting ready process aka GRWM as well. She shared photos of her with 4.1 million followers. Olivia’s flowy, long, golden blonde-highlighted locks were handled carefully by Barb Thompson, which fell beautifully down her back. She donned loose, tousled waves that finished her look.

In one of her posts Olivia joked, “Cool that the Oscars are the last day of a multi-night bender to really test everyone’s resilience.” She even snapped a selfie while doing her makeup, and she wrote across the post, “Fix(her) upper process.” Some of the Oscars parties were cancelled due to the LA wildfires that swept the city in January this year.

However, the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent pre-Oscars dinner went on as scheduled. Olivia attended the party in fashion, flaunting her wide-legged YSL pantsuit along with a button-up tie and shirt. Rober Downey Jr., 59 sported a black and gray suit while his wife Susan, 51, looked phenomenal in a cranberry-colored sequin attire.

The Iron Man fame looked suave in his deep gray, double-layered jacket with a sheen finesse. Robert added a pair of pleated and flared black trousers before finishing his look with a pair of shiny black boots. Susan on the other hand, showed off her toned figure in her one-strap dress, which donned a diagonal slit at the chest.

Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30 and Justin Theroux, 53 cozied up with each other. They arrived at the gala looking astonishing. Meanwhile, Shrinking star Jessica Williams, highlighted her busty chest with a low-cut ivory gown. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney looked ravishing as they kept close while posing in front of the paps.

Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda, Vin Diesel, Sebastian Stan, Channing Tatum, and so many more stars hit up the CAA Pre-Oscar Party on Friday night! 🤩 See all the pics 🔗: https://t.co/uEw9WUlOOk#Oscars #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/yksGez6UOV — ExtraTV (@extratv) March 2, 2025

The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood hosted the star-studded 97th Academy Awards presentation, which recognized the top films of 2024. After joking, “I only agreed to host so that I could get invited,” Conan O’Brien, 61, hosted the Oscars for the first time.

Ariana Grande’s perfect performance of the Wizard of Oz song Somewhere Over the Rainbow opened the show. Soon after, Cynthia Erivo, her co-star in Wicked, made an appearance and sang the song “Home” from the 1974 Diana Ross film The Wiz. After that, the stars sang Defying Gravity in a stirring duet.