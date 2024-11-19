Old Video of Mike Tyson Moving ‘Ultimate Creep' Diddy's Hand Away From His Legs Had Everyone on Edge

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

A recently surfaced clip of Mike Tyson and Sean "Diddy" Combs reignited controversy on social media. The footage, from a 1988 appearance on The Keenan Ivory Wayans Show, featured a seemingly uncomfortable Tyson moving Diddy’s hand off his leg, prompting a flurry of reactions online. The video comes on the heels of Diddy’s recent arrest on severe charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, drawing further scrutiny to his behavior both past and present.

That's hilarious. Diddy is the ultimate creep. — Freedom Girl (@freedomgrl32) September 19, 2024

The awkward exchange, though subtle, ignited a wave of speculation among netizens. Some viewers interpreted Tyson's gesture as a clear sign that he didn’t want to be touched by the rapper. A user opined, “That's hilarious. Diddy is the ultimate creep.” Someone else refuted, “He's the fall guy. The creeps that he works for are so disgusting, your mind can't even go there.” Another echoed, “I bet everyone in the spotlight knew this, they just don’t want to talk about it.” Similarly, a different X user penned, “His entire body...He didn't want to be in the same room as Diddy, never mind the same couch.”

More importantly - his entire body. He didn't want to be in the same room as Diddy, nevermind the same couch. — Fran McKay (@frandmckay) September 20, 2024

Some, however, defended the rapper, suggesting that Tyson was merely drawing attention to a diamond ring on Diddy’s hand as part of his joke about wealth. A user wrote, "It wasn't on his leg and was clearly stating the Benjamin's, the worth of his jewelry on Diddy's hand. This one is a bit of a stretch just going off this short clip." Another remarked, "He is a creep, but if you watch the video again with the volume up, you’ll see he was just grabbing his hand to show his diamond ring to the audience while saying, 'It truly is about the Benjamins.'"

And that’s coming from the once baddest man on the planet — Dr. Tororu (@DrTororu) September 19, 2024

As per Mirror, in the now-viral clip, Diddy is heard saying, "So I was performing and trying to give it my all, I was busting my ---. I'm talking about when you fall flat on your back, but I tried to play it off. You know when you fall but you act like no one has seen you. You just keep on rocking. I was embarrassed for like weeks." As Diddy recounted his experience, Tyson made a lighthearted joke, saying, "It truly is all about the Benjamins," alluding to Diddy’s hit song. However, things took a turn when Tyson appeared to gently move Diddy’s hand off his leg.

He was talking about Diddys ring and how much it cost relating it to Benjamins. You can see him looking down at his ring and holding puffs hand when he says that. — ¥ (@Here4USA) September 19, 2024

As per People, Diddy was arrested this year on various charges that include sex trafficking, conspiracy, and transporting individuals for prostitution. Diddy pleaded not guilty but was denied bail and is now held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. Reports have surfaced that the rapper had also been placed on suicide watch. Sources close to the case suggest that the measures were preventative, as Diddy was said to be in shock over the gravity of his charges.

Sean Combs speaking at a public event. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess)

According to prosecutors, Diddy orchestrated elaborate 'freak-offs,' i.e., forced sexual performances involving drugs like cocaine and oxycodone to control and exploit women. The indictment also claims some of these 'performances' were recorded without the participants' knowledge. Federal investigators have already seized large quantities of drugs, weapons, and other disturbing items from Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.