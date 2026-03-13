Old Video of Nancy Guthrie in Her Bedroom Before Disappearance Surfaces Online

A chilling video of Nancy Guthrie in her bedroom has resurfaced online, showcasing the missing 84-year-old discussing her perfect daily bed-making routine. More importantly, it gave the viewers a rare look inside her bedroom, where authorities believe she was abducted.

In the video (via Brian Entin Investigates), Nancy Guthrie was talking to her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, and the Today show hosts, demonstrating how to achieve a perfectly tucked bedsheet. The resurfaced video was discussed by Brian Entin on the latest episode of his podcast.

A resurfaced video showing the bedroom of missing Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie is fueling new online speculation about her disappearance. Here’s what’s actually known: • Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her Tucson home around Feb. 1.

• Investigators found blood outside the… — magaVirginia (@frye67591) March 12, 2026

He described that the segment of the show was more than 10 years ago, taped exclusively from her bedroom. He described how unsettling the situation felt, especially after the law enforcement authorities stated that she was taken from her home. Entin emphasized that it is “just so weird because the clip is actually shot in her mom’s bedroom.”

“I wonder whether the authorities are even aware this was broadcast publicly…”@megynkelly on uncovered Today Show segment from 2013 showing Savannah’s mom Nancy Guthrie inside her bedroom. Watch:https://t.co/F96HgI8fyu pic.twitter.com/FzcshShZcg — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 11, 2026

He remarked that it was the same bedroom where she was likely abducted. After playing the clip, the host stated that he felt emotional watching their wholesome bond. Brian Entin added,

“We had all seen the recent clip when Savannah Guthrie went around Tucson with her mom. It was like this whole Today Show coming back to Tucson segment. And that one’s gone pretty viral since Nancy went missing.”

He explained that many people feel personally connected to the case because of the bond people share with their parents. In another one of his show’s episodes, he made a plea to his viewers, hoping that it could reach people with information about her disappearance.

FBI investigators are FOCUSING on NANCY GUTHRIE’S Patio that is just off her BEDROOM at the left SIDE of her home…..Could this be where the SUSPECT entered the HOME??#nancygutherie pic.twitter.com/BQbNbPDGU5 — The Last Best Hope of Earth (@TheLastHopeUSA) February 25, 2026

The journalist said he continues to cover updates in the case every day. He said he is doing it in hopes of reaching it to the potential suspect or people connected to the incident. He talked about the reward money, that someone could receive a $1 million reward if they come forward with information and cooperate with investigators which could allow them to avoid legal consequences and receive the reward.

Entin added that more than the money, one can simply do the right thing. However, no major breakthroughs have been reported, and Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts remain unknown.