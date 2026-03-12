Nancy Guthrie’s Neighbor Recalls Seeing Unknown Man in Their Locality Weeks Before the Disappearance

More than a month after Nancy Guthrie went missing, her neighbor, Aldine Meister, revealed that there had been some alleged strange occurrences in the neighbourhood before the elderly woman’s disappearance.

Appearing on Brian Entin Investigates, Meister revealed that she spotted a mysterious man in the neighbourhood who she thought didn’t fit in. She claimed the man took “a long look” towards their street before exiting the area.

“He wasn’t going terribly quickly like a normal person who’s getting exercise. He was kind of going slowly, and when he walked by this street, he really took a long look at it,” Meister said.

“I’m getting ready in the morning, and I saw him out there, so I couldn’t make out his face. He was in kind of street clothes, not shoes that you’d walk in, and he had a baseball hat really low, and he was kind of hunched over, and he was kind of looking around, and he just didn’t fit,” she added.

Meister also pointed out that she saw the man on January 11, 2026, nearly three weeks before Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, warned that the kidnapper could strike again. She took to X, writing, “Yes, this seems to be a very targeted abduction (like the Idaho murders), but you still have an individual(s) capable of extreme violence on the loose.”

She also reassured that there was no way she was trying to rile up the public. However, she strongly felt that protecting the community had taken a backseat in the increasingly frantic search for the missing person.

The 84-year-old mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie has been reported missing since 1st February, 2026. Her family saw her last the day before. Based on evidence found on the scene, law enforcement is fairly confident that Nancy was taken against her will.

However, no attempt has been made by the kidnappers to contact the family so far. Instead, several notes were delivered to media houses, with attempts to extract large sums of wealth in the form of bitcoin.

The deadlines for those ransom demands also passed without any action or update about Nancy.

Several different homeowners from Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood told NBC News that the agents who came by their homes Thursday specifically asked them if they had noticed any disruptions or issues with their internet service the night Nancy went missing. According to those… pic.twitter.com/Ld9zzX2XUE — Rose (@901Lulu) March 6, 2026

Coffindaffer has said that the first objective of the investigation is to get Nancy Guthrie home safely, while the second objective is to make sure that the abductor is taken care of, for good. She has speculated that the kidnapper could strike again, but is nothing can be said at this point.

The FBI is currently offering $100,000 for information that could lead law enforcement to Nancy Guthrie.