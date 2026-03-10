Ohio Teacher Resigns a Day After Anti-Donald Trump Rant Goes Viral

A viral video capturing an Ohio high school teacher’s anti-Donald Trump rant during class quickly led to his resignation this week.

Libs of TikTok shared the footage of Scott Lane, a teacher at Steubenville High School, on Monday afternoon. The clip showed Lane criticizing Trump to his class just days after the joint United States and Israeli strikes on Iran. That post, shared widely online, had nearly 800,000 views and over 12,000 reposts as of publication.

However, according to 7 News WTRF in Ohio, the footage began circulating on Facebook last Saturday night. The news station reached out to Steubenville City Schools on Sunday afternoon and did not receive a response. There were reportedly over 1,000 comments and over 800 shares on the initial post.

When the station went to the high school on Monday, someone affiliated with the school told them there would be no comment. However, 7 News did not specify who that person was. The district then issued a statement to 7 News on Tuesday afternoon confirming Lane’s resignation.

“Steubenville City Schools received concerns regarding political statements made by a staff member. The staff member has submitted their resignation, which has been accepted by the district,” a district spokesperson told 7 News. “Because this is a personnel matter, the district has no further comment.”

Although the Libs of TikTok clip of Lane’s comments was undated, his reference to the first day of the attacks on Iran suggests the footage was taken on Monday, March 2, or Tuesday, March 3. Lane specifically brought up the Feb. 28 missile strike that killed at least 165 people at an all-girls’ elementary school in southern Iran.

Lane then said that the U.S. military was responsible and did so at the “behest” of Trump. Trump blamed Iran when he spoke with reporters about the strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh Girls’ School on Saturday, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed that an investigation is underway. However, the teacher said the U.S. military was responsible and did so at the “behest” of Trump. Israel has publicly denied involvement.

“By the way, this would be a good time to remind all of you that 15 United States veterans kill themselves every single day,” the teacher says. “Why? Let me repeat the last thing I just said: The first thing [that] the United States military did when bombing Iran was during school hours, bomb a school, with elementary-aged girls there.”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported that nearly 6,400 U.S. veterans died by suicide in 2023, or nearly 18 per day. Suicide was the 12th leading cause of death for veterans in 2023, and the second-leading cause of death for veterans under 45.

However, the tone of voice that he used led some social media users to believe that he was being sarcastic about the suicide rate of veterans.

The audio then briefly cuts out before the teacher clearly calls Trump a “p——– liar” and references his appearance in the Jeffrey Epstein files. At no point has Trump been charged with any crimes related to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019.

“If you’re named 38,000 times in a book, would you be the secondary or main character of that story?” the teacher asked his students. A New York Times review of the Epstein files released in January found Trump’s name more than 38,000 times.

Inquisitr News has reached out to Lane for further comment.