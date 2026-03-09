Ohio Teacher Accused of Insulting Donald Trump, Mocking U.S. Military Veterans in Leaked Audio

WARNING: The following story includes references to suicide. Viewer discretion is advised.

An Ohio teacher is going viral after a leaked video clip featured him criticizing President Donald Trump and making comments that could be interpreted as him mocking the United States Military and its veterans.

Libs of TikTok shared the video in question on Monday afternoon, alleging that the incident took place at Steubenville High School in Steubenville, Ohio, roughly 33 miles west of Pittsburgh. Although it is not known when specifically the audio was recorded, comments that the teacher made regarding the U.S. and Israeli joint strikes on Iran indicate that the video was captured either Monday, March 2, or Tuesday, March 3.

The teacher specifically brought up the Feb. 28 missile strike that killed at least 165 people at an all-girls’ elementary school in southern Iran. Trump blamed Iran when he spoke with reporters about the strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh Girls’ School on Saturday, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed that an investigation is underway.

However, the teacher said the U.S. military was responsible and did so at the “behest” of Trump. CBS News reported on Sunday via a source that the U.S. is “likely” responsible but may have hit the school in error.

BREAKING: Teacher at Steubenville High School (@BigRedPrincipal) in Ohio recorded going on unhinged rant in class against the Trump admin, criticizing the U.S. military, while calling President Trump a “p*dophile” and “liar.” I’m told the teacher is Scott Lane. We reached out… pic.twitter.com/QWIBLgbJgK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2026

“By the way, this would be a good time to remind all of you that 15 United States veterans kill themselves every single day,” the teacher says. “Why? Let me repeat the last thing I just said: The first thing [that] the United States military did when bombing Iran was during school hours, bomb a school, with elementary-aged girls there.”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported that nearly 6,400 U.S. veterans died by suicide in 2023, or nearly 18 per day. Suicide was the 12th leading cause of death for veterans in 2023, and the second-leading cause of death for veterans under 45.

However, the tone of voice that he used led some social media users to believe that he was being sarcastic about the suicide rate of veterans.

The greater Ohio Valley is ashamed of @BigRedPrincipal for now weeding out this educator swiftly. This should NOT be tolerated. Educators should be educating, not spilling their personal beliefs on their students. Disgraceful behavior! — Richie LeHart (@chaduneski78) March 9, 2026

The audio then briefly cuts out before the teacher clearly calls Trump a “pedophile liar” and references his appearance in the Jeffrey Epstein files. At no point has Trump been charged with any crimes related to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019.

“If you’re named 38,000 times in a book, would you be the secondary or main character of that story?” the teacher asked his students. That number is accurate; a New York Times review of the Epstein files released in January found Trump’s name more than 38,000 times.

Although some social media users claimed to identify the teacher, his name had not been confirmed at publication. Inquisitr News has reached out to the Steubenville City School District for further comment.

The National Suicide Hotline offers live calling and texting at 988, and also has live chatting on its website.