Ohio Dentist and Wife’s Death Ruled a Homicide — Autopsy Details Revealed

An Ohio dentist and his wife died within minutes after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds at their residence. A recent autopsy report from the Franklin County Coroner’s office ruled the deaths as homicide and revealed that the couple was shot about 16 times.

The incident that took place on December 30, 2025, in Columbus sent shock waves in the locality as the couple’s two young children were also inside the residence at the time of the attack.

Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, were reportedly shot by Monique’s ex-husband, Michael McKee, an Illinois surgeon, who was later arrested and charged with their murders.

🚨 Chilling new details in the Tepe murders: Ex-husband Michael McKee allegedly stalked Monique’s home weeks before the killings On Dec 6, 2025 while Monique & Spencer were at the Big Ten Championship game in Indiana, surveillance caught McKee sneaking onto their N. 4th St… pic.twitter.com/scpW79g3Zs — true crime junkie (@gossipladynews) January 27, 2026



The latest autopsy report reviewed by Fox News Digital revealed that Spencer was shot seven times in his head, neck, torso, and upper extremities. The gunshots critically damaged the victim’s vital organs, including the lungs and brain, leading to excessive internal bleeding.

The dentist immediately succumbed to his injuries. Monique was shot nine times in the face, torso, chest, and arms, also resulting in her instant death.

A toxicology report obtained by officials found no alcohol or illicit drugs in the couple’s systems at the time of their death. Medications, including antidepressant and antihistamine drugs, were found in Monique’s system.

McKee was arrested in Rockford, Illinois, on January 10, 2026, and placed in the Winnebago County Jail before being transferred to Columbus, Ohio. The suspect pleaded not guilty to four charges of premeditated aggravated murder with firearm specifications and aggravated burglary.

Three aggravated murder charges include specifications alleging McKee used or displayed an automatic firearm or silencer, and the fourth charge mentions that a gun was displayed or brandished.

Investigators linked McKee to the homicides after finding a vehicle that stopped in the Tepes’ neighbourhood minutes before the incident and left shortly after the attack. The car was traced back to Illinois, and McKee was identified as the owner.

Additionally, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant told Fox News Digital that investigators recovered several weapons from McKee’s property and that one of the firearms was preliminarily linked to the killings.

Spencer and Monique Tepe case update- First 911 call came in at 9:03am from Doctor Mark Valrose, owner of Athens Dental Depot, after Spencer did not show up for work or answer any phone calls. He was on vacation in Florida. #ohio #columbus pic.twitter.com/I7qaCzvca2 — Rose (@901Lulu) January 6, 2026



Spencer’s colleague, Dr Mark Valrose, owner of Athens Dental Depot, Ohio, had called 911 after he did not show up for work or answer his phone calls. Subsequent calls were made by the couple’s friends, who had arrived at the scene after receiving no response from them.

“There’s a body,” the caller can be heard telling 911. “Our friend wasn’t answering his phone. We just did a wellness check. We just came here, and he appears dead. He’s lying next to his bed, off his bed, in this blood. I can’t get closer to seeing more than that.” Spencer and Monique married in 2020. Their two children have since been placed into the care of relatives.

“Monique and Spencer remain at the center of our hearts, and we carry forward their love as we surround and protect the two children they leave behind. We will continue to honor their lives and the light they brought into this world,” the couple’s family said in an earlier statement to ABC News.