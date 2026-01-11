Surgeon Fatally Shoots Ex-Wife and Her Current Husband Years After ‘Amicable’ Divorce — Arrested

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Chicago surgeon Michael David McKee in Illinois for killing his ex-wife, Monique, and her current husband, Spencer Tepe, an Ohio dentist.

According to The New York Post, court records revealed that Michael fatally shot Spencer and Monique Tepe inside their four-bedroom home in Columbus on December 30, 2025, while their two young children were left crying.

The couple’s friends visited their home around 9 AM after Spencer, who worked at Athens Dental Depot, failed to show up at his job. Shortly after, they repeatedly called 911 out of concern.

Officials arrived at the home for a welfare check and discovered the slain couple’s bodies. Spencer was reportedly found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, while Monique suffered at least one shot to the chest.

Their two kids, a 4-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son, were also found crying inside the home. However, the children were not harmed in the shooting. Spencer and Monique were reportedly shot dead just one month before their fifth wedding anniversary.

A shocking arrest has finally been made in the brutal murders of an Ohio dentist and his wife, and the suspect police have charged is someone disturbingly close to home: Monique Tepe's surgeon ex-husband, Dr. Michael McKee.



The incident reportedly took place between 2 and 5 AM in the upstairs of the couple’s home. Cops revealed there was no sign of forced entry, nor was there any weapon left at the scene.

Chilling surveillance footage later showed a “person of interest” walking down an alley near their house on the day of the incident. Investigators then tracked down a vehicle that arrived in the Weinland Park neighborhood where the couple lived before leaving for Rockford, Illinois.

Police later found out that surgeon Michael McKee owned the car and arrested him on two counts of murder for the double killing of Spencer and Monique Tepe. Authorities are yet to reveal details about a potential motive behind the shooting.

Columbus, Ohio police release chilling video of “person of interest” in mysterious m*rders of beloved dentist Spencer Tepe, 37 and wife Monique, 39 who were gunned down last week.

Person wandering in light pants and dark, hooded coat in snowy alley near their Weinland Park home.



According to The Columbus Dispatch, Franklin County Domestic Court filings revealed the Chicago surgeon married Monique in 2015. The latter filed for divorce in 2017 and had an amicable separation.

The Tepe family issued an official statement about the tragedy, saying, “Nothing can undo the devastating loss of two lives taken for too soon.”

“We thank the community for the continued support, prayers and compassion shown throughout this tragedy. As the case proceeds, we trust the justice system to hold the person responsible fully accountable,” they added.

“Monique and Spencer remain at the center of our hearts, and we carry forward their love as we surround and protect the two children they leave behind. We will continue to honor their lives and the light they brought into this world,” the grieving family stated.