Officer Tases and Slaps Teen Over Bus Confusion — Turns Out He Was on the Right School Bus

On Thursday afternoon, a chaotic event unfolded as one of the students at Langston Hughes High School was tased by an officer over confusion about bus assignments. The incident was captured in a video made by another student and has since gone viral. The 18-year-old student, Lanier Johnson-Hunt, spoke up on Tuesday, saying that he did nothing wrong and was on the right bus when the altercation with the police happened.

Fulton County Schools also released a statement that confirmed the incident. The statement mentioned, “Fulton County Schools can confirm a Fulton County Schools police officer deployed a taser during an incident involving a student on a bus. The incident is being taken seriously and is currently under review. The officer has been removed from active duty pending the outcome of an investigation.”

It further added, “Because this matter involves students and an ongoing review, the district is unable to share additional details at this time. Fulton County Schools is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students and staff, and to ensuring that all incidents involving school police are reviewed thoroughly and appropriately.”

The video shows the officer attempting to remove Johnson-Hunt from the bus, telling him that he should get down because he is on the wrong bus. However, the student refuses, which escalates the situation, and the officer deploys a taser.

Speaking at the news conference on Tuesday, Johnson-Hunt said that he had not done anything wrong by sitting on that bus and he just wanted to get back home to his autistic brother who is 6 years old. He also showed the scars on his chest that the taser had caused.

Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP, was also present at the conference and said, “He was merely trying to get home to take care of his little brother. He was on the right bus.” Johnson-Hunt acknowledged the same, saying that he had taken the bus a number of times over the years but never had to face anything like this.

Police shoot teen on school bus with taser—because substitute bus driver didn’t recognize him. Officer waited less than minute—then tased him again. “I get on here every day. I’m not getting off this bus—it’s my bus,”he said. On top of that—school expelled victim of the tasing… pic.twitter.com/VSdtndaIRb — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) December 19, 2025

As reported by Fox 5, “after being tased and handcuffed, the officer slapped him and attempted to tase him again until administrators intervened. Johnson-Hunt said he weighs about 115 pounds, and his attorney argues that level of force was not necessary.”

Johnson-Hunt’s mother, Sharrita Johnson, also spoke to the media on Tuesday. She said, “I was like, okay, if he did something wrong, then you guys handle it. But then when I got the complete truth, it hurt.”

According to Johnson-Hunt’s attorney, he was suspended for 10 days and charged with obstruction, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct as Fox 5 reported. The teen’s family now wants the suspension and charges dropped so that he can return to classes. They have not yet commented on taking legal action against the officer but it has not been ruled out.