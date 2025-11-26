Of Trump, Turkey Pardon, Melania and Memes – Keeping Up with the Internet’s Viral Feast

The White House Turkey Pardoning ceremony with Donald Trump and Melania Trump doubled up as a meme goldmine for a section of the Internet. Ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations on November 27, Trump and Melania participated in the ceremonial turkey pardon tradition.

The official X (formerly known as Twitter) handles of The White House and the First Lady’s Office, documented moments from the turkey pardon ceremony and Trump’s expression in the clicks, instantly became the Internet’s favorite meme template.

GOBBLE UNCONDITIONALLY PARDONED BY PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/mb3G9FukyV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2025

An X user wrote, “Even the bird understood what a pathological liar Trump is.” Another one commented, “Only event where birds get saved while taxpayers get cooked… tradition hits different.”

A puzzled netizen asked, “What the hell is going on in the White House? Someone should please explain to me.” Another one added, “No way this is actually real LOL.”

Some netizens took a leaf from Trump’s claims that the latest White House Ballroom project has solely been backed by private donors and not funded by American taxpayers’ money. “How much did it donate?” an X user jokingly asked.

This one might require some context, so here it goes – Trump got the portrait of former President Joe Biden replaced with an autopen signing the Democrat’s name at the Presidential Walk of Fame at the White House. Referencing that, an X user commented, “Not an autopen in sight.”

A meme within a meme – On the Internet, a popular meme template has been making the rounds, in which users claim to know something, but they “just can’t prove it.” An X user joked, “There is a message coded within this turkey pardon, I just can’t prove it yet.”

Turns out, many users on X had similar thoughts – it’s not the Turkey that needs to be pardoned. “How about pardoning everyone’s taxes, especially property taxes. We own nothing until the government stops forcing Americans to pay rent on property,” read a comment.

Even the second turkey didn’t want to see @realDonaldTrump. I get it. #TurkeyPardon — Bitter Ballot 🇺🇸 (@BitterBallot) November 26, 2025

More memes incoming – An X user commented jokingly, “Did anyone check the White House Turkey’s birth certificate? Just wondering if he’s eligible for a full pardon, or maybe just a partial one until the Supreme Court rules. Either way, at least someone got a break on November 25.”

Turns out, it wasn’t just Trump’s expression that caught the Internet’s eye. “Melania is genuinely amused,” an X user observed. An X user commented on the post shared by The FLOTUS office and wrote, “The First Lady has no office. It was demolished.”

Commenting on Melania Trump’s sartorial pick and high heels, a user wrote, “How does she walk and stand for long periods of time in those heels? There came a time in my life when I just couldn’t do it anymore. My feet hurt just looking at these photos.”

The 2025 White House Turkey Pardoning Ceremony – November 25, 2025 pic.twitter.com/6F0T9UCW2d — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) November 25, 2025

The two white turkeys pardoned by Donald and Melania Trump as a part of the Thanksgiving tradition are named Gobble and Waddle. They were raised on a North Carolina farm, each weighing around 50 pounds.

While the world met Gobble via social media posts shared by The White House, Waddle was MIA from the ceremony, raising a lot of questions and speculations online. Post the ceremony, the turkeys were reportedly transferred to live at the North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Late Night host Seth Meyers shared his thoughts on the ceremony carried out by Donald and Melania Trump and he said, “I think those turkeys were standing there being like, ‘Just f—— kill us. Put us out of our misery.’ “Also, don’t say the word ‘Hunter’ near some turkeys, you’re going to freak them out! They don’t follow politics, they don’t know what you’re talking about, they’re going to think this whole thing is a trap.”

The turkey pardon tradition at the White House dates back to the time the late President Abraham Lincoln didn’t let a turkey get slaughtered because his son loved it.