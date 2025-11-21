‘Obsessed’ Stepbrother Allegedly Did Creepy Act While Teen Sister Slept — Now She’s Found Dead

Anna Kepner’s death case has taken a chilling turn as her ex-boyfriend’s father spoke to the media and revealed disturbing details about her family. Steven Westin told Inside Edition that Kepner’s younger stepbrother was obsessed with her and relentlessly pursued her despite their newly blended family.

Recalling the conversation he had with his son, Westin said that the stepbrother once climbed on top of Kepner while she was sleeping. Westin’s son, Joshua, who earlier dated Kepner, once “saw her stepbrother” during a FaceTime call “come into the room when she was sleeping and get on top of her.”

He claimed that Kepner was “scared” of her 16-year-old stepbrother, who “always carried around a big knife.”

“He’s like infatuated, attracted to her like crazy. He always wanted to date her,” Westin added. He further revealed that his son tried to warn Kepner’s parents, but they didn’t believe him.

Interview with Anna Kepner’s ex-boyfriend, who says he once saw her stepbrother “climb on top of her” during a FaceTime call. pic.twitter.com/9R8qNpHEQg — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈, 🅴🆂🆀 (@Nerdy_Addict) November 21, 2025

18-year-old Anna Kepner was found dead aboard a Carnival Horizon cruise ship on Nov. 8. Her body was found under a bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests.

The Florida teen went on a six-day cruise with her father, stepmother, 14-year-old brother, and 16-year-old stepbrother. The cruise ship was returning to Miami port when she was found dead.

The cause or manner of her death has not been revealed. However, the FBI is now questioning the stepbrother and is looking at the possibility that there might have been some altercation between the stepsiblings before her death.

A source told ABC News that the investigators are also looking at other possibilities, including an overdose or a medical emergency.

⚠️WARNING: This post describes a suspicious death and the discovery of human remains. Disturbing new details have emerged regarding the death of Anna Kepner, the 18-year-old who died while vacationing with her family on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. According to reports,… pic.twitter.com/NXI4ElErWx — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) November 18, 2025

Anna Kepner was set to graduate in the spring from Temple Christian School in Titusville, Florida. Her funeral was held on Thursday. However, her biological mother, Heather Kepner, was barred from attending it due to the long-standing family feud. She told Inside Edition that she will do whatever it takes to say goodbye to her daughter.

The grieving mother described Kepner as a “very good child” who “never really complained about much.”

She told FOX 35, “She never really cried that much as a baby and as a teenager she was the same. Just always happy.”

“She was always trying to make everybody smile. An extremely happy child,” she added.

Heather said that she hadn’t seen her daughter regularly in years since moving to Oklahoma. She said that she was proud of her teenage daughter who dreamt of joining the US Navy.