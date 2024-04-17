Obama Era Figure Alleges Kushner's Saudi Deal Brings 'Unprecedented Corruption'

In a recent turn of events, Ben Rhodes, a former advisor to President Obama, has leveled serious accusations of corruption against Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump. The allegations stem from a hefty $2 billion investment Kushner's firm received from Saudi Arabia in 2021, as reported by RadarOnline.com. Rhodes, appearing on MSNBC, did not mince words when he claimed that Kushner's dealings with Saudi Arabia amounted to corruption "like we’ve never seen before."

Image Source: Twitter | Ben Rhodes

He particularly highlighted Kushner's role in allegedly aiding Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in covering up the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. "This is not subtle corruption that we’re looking at," Rhodes asserted during his interview with MSNBC's Alex Wagner. "This is a guy, Jared Kushner, who had no expertise, no qualification whatsoever to be in the White House while he was there."

Rhodes further elaborated on his suspicions regarding the nature of the Saudi investment in Kushner's firm. He speculated that the investment was not based on Kushner's investment acumen but rather on the perceived influence he could wield, especially in the event of a second Trump presidency. "The Saudis didn’t make a $2 billion investment because they trusted in Jared Kushner’s investment expertise," Rhodes claimed. "Today, does anybody in the world believe that $2 billion is based on an assessment that Jared Kushner is who you want to give your money to make a return? No, they’re making an investment. What they think he can do for them if there is a second Trump term."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Win McNamee

\Rhodes painted a picture of Kushner as someone who had positioned himself as a key player in U.S. foreign policy, particularly in the Middle East, with a focus on serving the interests of Mohammed bin Salman. He suggested that such entanglements could significantly influence the foreign policy decisions of Trump, especially in matters concerning Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

"That’s all it means. It’s an auction, essentially. Right? And this is how other countries work, right? More corrupt, smaller countries, literally, where the president’s son-in-law is down the hall. That’s not a new phenomenon in the US. Essentially what you have is whoever is the highest bidder gets whatever they want, except in this case, it’s the global superpower, the United States of America." " he said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

And so I think what you can take from what Saudi Arabia and Qatar and other countries are doing is that they believe, based on their own experience of the first Trump term and their expectations for the second, that American foreign policy is essentially for sale. Whoever comes in with the highest price, gets what they want. The implications of these allegations are grave. They raise questions about the integrity of decision-making processes within the highest levels of government and the potential influence of foreign interests on U.S. policies.