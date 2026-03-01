Obama Ally’s Reaction to Trump’s Iran Strike Sparks Online Outrage

As U.S. President Donald Trump’s joint U.S.-Israel strike on Iran dominated headlines, Barack Obama aide Ben Rhodes condemned the action and immediately faced criticism.

Rhodes, who, according to Fox News, pushed for a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, took to his X account to share a series of posts following the joint strike.

In one post, he wrote that both Trump and Netanyahu “seem to be totally unconcerned about the human beings – on all sides – who will suffer.”

Trump and Netanyahu seem to be totally unconcerned about the human beings – on all sides – who will suffer. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

In another post, Rhodes accused the President of lying “about being against forever wars,” stating he “broke the most basic promise he made to his own supporters,” and that “There is no reason this war had to happen.”

He again questioned the rationale for the war, reiterating, “There is no legal basis for this war. There is no imminent threat that demands this war. There is no stated objective for this war.”

In a separate post, Rhodes also asserted, “Trump’s second term has been the worst case scenario.”

However, Ben Rhodes’ remarks were met with criticism, with many citing his involvement in the Obama-era nuclear deal, arguing that the deal contributed to the current events.

“We’re sorry for your loss. Must be tough watching another piece of Obama’s legacy go up in smoke,” wrote one user.

“Yes we were much better off with a president who drew redlines and failed to enforce them. Team Obama might want to sit this one out,” Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen replied.

“Oh look the guy who literally created this mess in the first place has chimed in,” commented another social media user.

We’re sorry for your loss. Must be tough watching another piece of Obama’s legacy go up in smoke. — Derek P. Gilbert (@derekgilbert) February 28, 2026

A fourth user expressed similar views, remarking, “You were part of the team who gave billions of dollars to the Iranian Regime – you helped fund this terror on human beings. Once again, President Trump is cleaning up your mess.”

“Trump’s second term has been the worst case scenario *FOR YOU*. I’m getting everything I voted for, and more,” another X user said.

However, many shared Rhodes’ perspective, including former Vice President, Kamala Harris, who, in an X post, stated that Trump is “dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want.”

“Let me be clear: I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our troops are being put in harm’s way for the sake of Trump’s war of choice,” Harris wrote.

On Saturday, February 28, the Israel Defence Forces took to their X account, sharing that the U.S. and Israel launched a “broad & joint operation to thoroughly degrade the Iranian regime and to remove existential threats to Israel over time.”

Later, Trump confirmed that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom he called “one of the most evil people in History,” was killed amid the joint strike on Iran.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” wrote the president.

He continued, “He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.”