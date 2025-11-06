Nurse Posts ‘Disrespectful’ Video Mocking SNAP Beneficiaries Amid Shutdown — Netizens Unite to Teach Her a Lesson

A nurse from Alabama is facing heavy criticism after posting a TikTok video mocking people who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits ( food stamps), as millions face losing benefits amid the extended government shutdown in American history. The nurse, known online as @sassytnc, appeared in her scrubs and cap, pretending to cry while sarcastically saying her “baby” hadn’t eaten in two hours.

Holding up her dog, she joked, “That’s why I’m going to my second job, it’s my responsibility to feed him, not the taxpayers.” The clip, shared shortly after a wave of racist AI-generated TikToks depicting Black women complaining about EBT cards, made netizens upset. For those unfamiliar, an EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) card is like a prepaid debit card.

It is used to access benefits such as SNAP (food stamps) and cash assistance across select stores. Citizens receive a monthly allotment of funds, which decreases with every purchase made with the card.

Meanwhile, after the nurse’s video, she was criticised for her lack of empathy, particularly since her profession involves caring for vulnerable populations who often rely on public assistance. Social media users quickly identified her, calling for reports to the state nursing board and her employer, Crenshaw Community Hospital.

The nurse who made fun of new parents who can’t feed their babies without SNAP was fired. Shame on her. Poverty is not a moral failing. Those in healthcare roles are supposed to help, not hurt. Don’t forget to donate diapers, formula & feminine care products to food banks! pic.twitter.com/vhAZaRAizh — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) November 5, 2025

People took to Google and left reviews with one-star ratings, accusing her of unprofessional and unethical behavior. One reviewer wrote, “I’m disappointed that Crenshaw Hospital employs someone who mocks people in need. This reflects poorly on the hospital’s values.” ( via Atlanta Black Star).

The hospital later stated on Facebook, saying, “We are aware of the video circulating online and take this matter seriously. The views expressed do not reflect the values or mission of our organization.” She was fired due to the complaints.

The backlash comes as the SNAP program faces funding uncertainty due to the ongoing government shutdown. It occurred on October 1, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), disrupting essential national security and public safety services after Congress failed to pass a new funding bill.

Following court orders, the Trump administration agreed to continue partial funding using emergency reserves. However, Donald Trump later wrote on Truth Social that SNAP benefits would only resume if Democrats passed a Republican-backed stopgap funding bill to reopen the government.

As of October 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has now warned that SNAP benefits will not be issued in November. Everyone seems to be frustrated at this point, and federal workers and TSA agents are left without their monthly pay.

The agriculture sector being significantly affected, people have the same question on their minds: How and when will this shutdown impact food security for millions of Americans?

This nurse at Crenshaw Community Hospital in Laverne,Alabama thinks it’s cute and funny to mock people that get SNAP benefits because they’re struggling.Imagine this woman taking care of one of your family members while they’re sick. She probably me if she’s actually on them.🤬 pic.twitter.com/UNXHwPuhCF — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) November 6, 2025

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has blamed Washington Republicans. She has demanded the smooth flow of food resources for everyone and blamed Trump for people going to bed hungry or not having enough on their dining tables.

The Food Research & Action Center has claimed that nearly two-thirds of SNAP recipients are working families whose income falls short in covering basic food needs and nutrients. One in five are older adults. This loss will impact the lower strata of the families the most, since layoffs and job cuts have also taken place.

Democracy Forward, a group representing the plaintiffs, is trying their best to ensure that all SNAP payments are made soon. Created in 2017, the group’s motto is to fight to retain democracy in America and oppose abuse of power, as per their LinkedIn profile.