“Now I Have No Tooth”- Chrissy Teigen Knocks Out Front Veneer as Christmas Prep Goes Wrong

Chrissy Teigen’s Christmas prep with kids turned into an adventure of sorts. The model documented a video of herself growing a candy cane with her kids on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Merry Chrithmath from our family to yours,” trying to mimic a toothless lisp.

Chrissy Teigen featured in the Christmas prep video alongside her kids, Luna, 9, Miles, 7, Esti, and Wren, who were trying to have a little Candy cane ritual with Oreo cookie crumble and lots of patience.

Meanwhile, in the now-viral Instagram video, Chrissy Teigen accidentally knocked out her front veneer while she was on sweets prep duty for her kids. To be more precise, she was trying to open a candy cane with her teeth and with that “Growing Candy Cane (Gone wrong).”

In the video, Chrissy is seen repeatedly joking about her tooth mishap. “I’ve been working on candy cane-growing. I tried to open one of these bad boys … My tooth fell off,” she said in the video.

In another section of the video, she added, “This is what moms do for their kids, so you can think you grew a candy cane. I was trying to create magic, but now I have no tooth. And tomorrow’s the Winter Sing … oh my God!”

At the end of the post, Chrissy shared pictures of herself posing with candy canes, flashing her toothless smile. Meanwhile, her husband and singer John Legend dropped multiple LOL emojis in the comments section of her post.

Documenting a moment from her visit to the dentist on her Instagram story, Chrissy wrote this, thanking her doctor, “We are back in business. Shoutout to the tooth GOAT.”

A quick glance at what Chrissy Teigen’s comments section looked like. “All I want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth,” a user wrote jokingly. Keeping the humor front intact, another one added, “Betht mom ever.”

Chrissy’s humor seemed to have resonated with a section of the Internet. “I laughed so hard,” read one of the comments. Another comment on the post read, “Hahahahaha this is iconic.” A third one added, “LOL the end photos are taking me out.”

Another comment on Chrissy’s post read, “You really sank your teeth into this holiday project.” Another noted, “Here I was thinking, how could this possibly go wrong.”

A little background on Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s love story, in case one is required. The two crossed paths in the year 2006. It was during the shooting of the singer’s music video Stereo that they met for the first time. After dating for a while, the celeb couple got engaged in 2011.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got hitched on September 14, 2013. They had a destination wedding in Como, Italy, and years later, in 2023, they renewed their wedding vows. The couple are parents to four kids.

The couple went through a rough time when they lost their baby, Jack, in 2020. Teigen had documented her grief in an emotional social media post, an excerpt from which read, “We are shocked, and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, is best-known for hit numbers such as All of Me, Ordinary People, Hang On In There, Shine, and Wild, to name a few. John Legden’s list of accolades includes coveted awards such as Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony Award.