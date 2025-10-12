Not So Unsocial After All? Barron Trump Is Turning Heads Among Women and Gaining a ‘Player’ Reputation at NYU

Barron Trump caught the spotlight during his father, President Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony in January 2025. For the world, everyone remembered the young Barron during Trump’s first term. However, when the world spotted the 19-year-old Barron looking dapper in a cashmere colored suit and a sleeked-back hairstyle, waving to the crowd as his father introduced him to everyone, they were awestruck.

His staggering 6’7 height also became a highlight of his first proper adult public appearance. Meanwhile, as tabloids flocked to cover more about Barron’s life, it was reported that he likes to lead a low-key life.

Barron Trump is reportedly popular among his female peers at NYU. “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/gjO5B6VXoZ — AF Post (@AFpost) December 13, 2024

When he first enrolled at New York University’s Stern School of Business, many assumed that, being the youngest son of Donald Trump, he was constantly surrounded by Secret Service agents. Yet, according to Nicki Swift, recent reports suggest quite the opposite: Barron is allegedly thriving socially, especially when it comes to dating.

According to a December 2024 report from PEOPLE, Barron has become quite popular among his peers, particularly with women. “He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies,” an insider shared. His charm reportedly transcends political boundaries, too. “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people are reportedly fond of him, even liberals.

But that popularity seems to come with complications. According to political commentator Kennedy, who shared insight via Daily Mail on October 8, Barron’s dating gestures have been criticized on the women-only app Tea. The platform allows users to review and warn others about men they’ve dated, especially those who are deceptive, disrespectful, or manipulative.

Kennedy, whose daughters are friends with NYU students, claimed she was shown Barron’s Tea profile. One review described him as “messy, played in my face, definitely DL, ran through, chopped.” In Gen Z language, that meant that Trump’s son had falsely led her. Then he kept the relationship secret, ghosted (not established contact) afterwards, and was ultimately considered to have “chopped” her (rejected her).

However, Barron Trump’s dating score seems to be on a streak despite all the speculation and comments from eagle-eyed fans and sources. On September 29, a Page Six source revealed that he recently went on a date and reserved an entire floor of Trump Tower to ensure privacy.

The date night move even caught the attention of Barron’s older brother, Eric Trump, who discussed it on the PBD Podcast on October 3. When asked if he gives Barron any dating advice, Eric joked that his younger sibling would’ve had even more success with women if he’d picked a more stereotypical “party school” instead of NYU.

What Eric Trump meant was, if Barron were the peculiar university student who would be part of a more casual university and be highly social, show up at events and adapt to a conventional college life, unlike being at a university like NYU, which has a rigorous course structure, he would have the best dating life.

Still, Eric Trump had nothing but praise for his little one, Barron, calling him a “great kid.” Consequently, both Melania and Donald Trump have raised Barron with discipline and encouraged him to be well-rounded. While he is known to be an introvert who heads directly home from college, his dating rumors come across as a complete surprise to us.

In fact, in the video, which CNN initially posted, Trump is seen to be saying “I want all A’s. No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes, and you know what else, no tattoos.” to 5-year-old Barron, who sported the cutest haircut.

This older video from CNN shows @realDonaldTrump giving a young Barron Trump fatherly instruction before he goes off to school. He told him to get all A’s, and when he’s older, no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes, and no tattoos! That’s one thing we’re missing—more parents being… pic.twitter.com/40r2dc2V1A — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 19, 2024

The video also reveals a sweet moment between Melania Trump and Barron as the latter asks her mother why he needs to go to school. Melania is seen to be reassuring him that they would eat lunch together and then proceed to things like “reading, writing and arithmetic.”

This video has especially been praised by Reverend Franklin Graham, who, after sharing the video on X, said, “There’s one thing we’re missing – more parents being parents.”

Therefore, it seems like times have changed for Barron Trump, and he’s allegedly leading a “popular player” lifestyle at the university! Well, when someone’s blessed with looks that could kill, we cannot blame them, can we?