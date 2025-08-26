‘Not Giving It Back’ – Donald Trump Grabs FIFA Trophy for Oval Office Décor After Quick Lift Turns Into a Keep

Donald Trump is in the habit of getting what he wants, and that didn’t change when it came to the FIFA World Cup trophy. The prestigious trophy now sits in the Oval Office after the President made the bizarre request. Here’s why the conversation between him and FIFA President Gianni Infantino is raising eyebrows.

Gianni Infantino attended a meeting at the Oval Office last Friday with the gold trophy in tow. With press members present in the room, the FIFA President shared how the group stage draw for next year’s World Cup would be held at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in December.

As Infantino spoke about the FIFA trophy and urged the President to pick it up, noting that Trump was a “winner” and the trophy was made for winners. As soon as the 69-year-old touched the trophy, he asked if he could keep it. “Well,” Infantino replied with hesitation.

Before he could get anything else out, Trump declared that he was “not giving it back.” Infantino went on to claim that the trophy “fit well” in the Oval Office and said that the trophy could be placed there temporarily until it had to be given to the next winner.

“That’s fine,” the President was heard saying. He added, “That’s a beautiful piece of gold, I will say.” For anybody who thought the conversation between the two men was just a bit, it wasn’t. The President actually managed to persuade the FIFA President to let him keep the trophy.

FIFA just let President Trump hold the Winners Trophy. “This trophy can only be touched by winners, and you’re a winner Mr. President.” pic.twitter.com/ske2JqkzQS — Based Bandita (@MissVega8888) August 22, 2025

On Monday, the President flaunted the newest addition to his office. “There‘s your trophy for the World Cup. In fact, it’s solid gold. That‘s actually solid gold,” he was heard saying while signing an executive order.

He went on to claim that the trophy is so heavy that even some people in the room wouldn’t be able to lift it up. The 79-year-old shared his plans for the trophy and noted how he wished to place it right above the gold angel in his office.

FIFA president infantino hands Trump the trophy, says “only winners” can hold it. Trump asks: “Can I keep it.” says trophy would fit well into new Oval Office deco (Press pool) pic.twitter.com/mtp6ovhPfu — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) August 22, 2025

President Trump then pointed to the angel while adding that he liked the gold angel better than the FIFA trophy. Along with the trophy, he was also presented with the “first ticket” for the World Cup final by the FIFA President. The match is set to take place at MetLife Stadium, west of New York City.

Even though the trophy sits in the Oval Office currently, it is unclear how long it’ll stay there. The trophy holds a history of being passed down from winner to winner, starting in 1974. The last team to lift the solid gold trophy was Argentina.