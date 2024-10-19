'Nostradamus' Pollster With 9 Correct Election Calls Predicts A Major Surprise from Kamala Harris

Allan Lichtman, the popular American historian and political scientist known for his spot-on predictions of U.S. presidential elections, has now predicted that the nation is about to elect its first female president. He announced that Kamala Harris will most probably win in November's election against Donald Trump. Lichtman claimed this during one of his YouTube livestreams. He was responding to a question about whether the Democratic Party's lead in mail-in votes in some states might indicate a victory.

Image Source: Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on the campus of East Carolina University on October 13, 2024, in Greenville, North Carolina. Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

As reported by Newsweek, Lichtman said, "I can't say it proves that states would be blue, but it's certainly a sign that it's likely that these states would be blue." He added, "The polls in 2016 underestimated Republican voting strength. It's my view based on what I saw from 2022-2024 that the polls are now underestimating Democratic voting strength." Recent national polls show that Harris is leading Trump by a narrow margin. According to FiveThirtyEight, the candidates' difference as of Wednesday morning was only 2.4 points.

Allen Lichtman's 13 key predictions say Kamala for the win. This doesn't follow polls and not an endorsement. https://t.co/oNubkLjC21 — GayLordTheK9(BearBiter)3 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@GaylordtheK93) October 13, 2024

The political scientist used the special election for the congressional seat previously held by the disgraced George Santos as an example, pointing out that the Democrat won by a margin of seven points in the final polls. After the special election, Santos' seat was taken over by Democratic Representative Tom Suozzi, who once held the position. Lichtman now predicted, "Even if the polls are off by a point or two, the Democrats are going to do a point or two better than the polls—they will sweep Pennsylvania." Lichtman, a respected professor at American University, created a forecasting model known as the Keys to the White House, which has correctly predicted the results of every U.S. presidential election since 1984.

Kamala Harris Will Win, According to Historian Who Predicted 9 of Last 10 Presidential Elections. American University Professor Allan Lichtman near-perfect 40 yr track record for predicting winner of presidential election. How does he do it? Listen! @VP https://t.co/mczU3eXAZN — Kitty 🌻LandscapeChick 🌻 Artist 🌻RealEstateAgent (@KittyBlowsGlass) October 13, 2024

Lichtman states that if six or more of the thirteen essential indicators of the model go against the incumbent party, the incumbent is certain to lose the election. On the other hand, if fewer than six keys shift against them, they have the best chance of winning. “The keys absolutely will work. They are the constant northern star of political prediction," Lichtman previously said, as reported by The Hill. Based on his prediction for the 2024 election, he claimed even last month that Harris is likely to be the next president of the United States. He did state, though, that voters had the last say in the matter.

JUST IN | Allan Lichtman, known for his accurate predictions in the US Presidential elections, said the polls underestimated Kamala Harris' support.#Election2024 | #Politics | #Harris pic.twitter.com/uhR5lPCu5t — The Election Post (@TheElectionPost) October 16, 2024

He previously opposed the idea of Joe Biden being replaced as the Democratic nominee due to his terrible performance in the June debate versus Trump. He also questioned the credibility of polls indicating that Biden's chances of winning the election had been damaged, as reported by The Guardian. Meanwhile, Lichtman once forecasted Trump's unexpected win over Hillary Clinton in 2016, even though the majority of surveys at the time were predicting the opposite. Furthermore, he correctly predicted that Trump would be impeached during his presidency—something that happened twice.