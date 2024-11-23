North West Leaked Scary Pictures of Mom Kim Kardashian Leaving Her Fans Concerned: "Is She Okay"

Kim Kardashian's 11-year-old daughter North West is one of her most honest critics and isn't afraid to put her mom in awkward situations with 'truth bombs'. Fans were shocked when the preteen released raw, unedited photos of the Hulu star on TikTok. One of the pictures posted showed The Kardashians star on Facetime with North. With a large pout, Kardashian looked wide-eyed at the camera, cocking her head to look at her phone. The SKIMS founder looked natural without any makeup on. "The things my daughter makes on my phone ha ha," the released images by North from Kim's phone were captioned. As per The US Sun, her 'scary' appearance and 'filler mustache' quickly sparked a discussion on Reddit among fans.

Kim Kardashian and their daughter North West arrive back in Portofino on May 21, 2022, near Portofino, Italy. Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by NINO; (R) TikTok | @kimandnorth

"Wake up babe, there is a new scary pic of Kim," a Reddit fan wrote along with the screenshot of the particular image. Kim's appearance was altered and gave the impression that she had facial hair, as fans seemed to believe that she had excessive amounts of filler in her face. "That filler mustache going strong," a second fan called out. "The lips look painful," a third fan said. "Her jaw has to be sore as f**k, I can’t imagine," noted another. "Her neck looks painful," chimed yet another. In a similar vein, a comment also read, "She already had big lips she didn’t need so much filler...it migrated." "She has a lip on top of her lip," echoed a critic, while one concerned fan inquired, "Is she okay?" As the remarks poured in, they reiterated, "Those lips are humongous haha."

North has previously roasted the billionaire beauty founder's 2023 Met Gala look in an episode of The Kardashians. She said, “There are way too many gaps in the pearls,” North said while dissing the Schiaparelli designer gown, in front of the creative director Daniel Roseberry. The dress in question was made of 50,000 freshwater pearls. "It looks like she is a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped." West opined that the pearls looked 'fake,' before finally concluding, “I like the pearls, I just don't like that it looks like [it's] from the dollar store.” As per Instyle, Roseberry then mentioned that the pre-teen's criticism was his 'worst nightmare come to life,' adding, "It's like I am being Punk'd. The night before the Met, getting read for filth."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The reality star however defended her daughter's views saying, “All North wants to do is rate people’s outfits, and she loves to critique.” Kardashian added, “North is like the new Joan Rivers if you ask me. And you can’t really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10-year-old (at the time), you know? So I never do, but it stings a little.”