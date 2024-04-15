North West Styles Herself with Diamonds as Mom Kim Kardashian Proclaims Her ‘Stylist of the Year’

North West is creating buzz with her latest style statement as she's shining bright like a diamond. The daughter of famous former celebrity couple, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian posed with sass as she adorned diamond jewelry. The SKIMS founder, Kardashian, posted her daughter on her Instagram page as she accessorized her red t-shirt with a diamond necklace and other diamond pieces. The proud mum captioned the photos, "Stylist of the year."

The preteen rocked the look with a faux nose and lip piercing. With confidence, North posed in the photos, her hands resting on her head, allowing the shiny, intricate accessories to catch the light against her dark hair. Observers quickly noticed the strong resemblance she bears to her father and rapper West. Despite the split between her parents in 2021, the estranged couple remain amicable co-parents to their four children: North, 10; Saint, eight; Chicago, six; and Psalm, four. The bond between Kardashian and North is evident as they share a joint TikTok account, often displaying their playful side together.

As reported by Daily Mail, the post garnered attention, with Bobby Lytes expressing approval by liking the post and commenting, "She’s taking it!!!" accompanied by three fire emojis. Lauren Sanchez, wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, also joined the conversation, adding her comment, "Beautiful!" While other users like @marianawalsh left a sarcastic comment, "She’s probably wearing my college tuition." While another user @keepingupwiththextina wrote, "Is Kim over her robbery trauma and showing off again?" User @loretabb83 on the other hand wrote, "She's too young for this, sorry!"

The founder of SKYN frequently shares candid moments from her life as a mother-of-four with her online audience. Recently, she delighted her 364 million Instagram followers with multiple snapshots from her family's spring break trip to Turks and Caicos. Meanwhile, West often shares glimpses of his 28-year-old Australian wife. Known for her daring fashion sense that accentuates her curvaceous figure, Bianca Censori plays a pivotal role as an architect for Yeezy. This year, West and his collaborator Ty Dolla $ign have captured the attention of fans with their highly anticipated three-part music project, Vultures.

On TikTok, North earlier this month shared a series of photos from their tropical getaway. In the images, North's cousin Penelope Disick, with whom she shares a close relationship, appeared alongside her. The snapshots showcased the cousins enjoying moments by the pool, posing together. Accompanied by their siblings—Reign, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—the duo embarked on their vacation. While Penelope has been less visible in recent posts, the West-Disick cousins continue to delight fans with their playful interactions on social media. At their recent get-together, North also posted several pictures of the cousins and their friends, all dressed up in bright makeup and quirky hairpieces.