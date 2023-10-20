North West Reveals Having Dyslexia During Live Stream With Mommy Kim Kardashian

North West, the eldest daughter of reality star and business tycoon Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, recently made an unexpected revelation during a TikTok livestream. The 10-year-old revealed that she has dyslexia, prompting her mother to express a combination of emotions, reported Intouch Weekly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Also Read: Kim Kardashian ‘Upset’ That Daughter North West Is ‘Stealing’ Her Clothes, Says She Has an ‘Attitude'

"Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?" North said while handing Kardashian her phone to help with her grammar in a video on a shared TikTok account with her mother. Kardashian was caught off guard by this admission, leaving her to address the situation in real time. North's openness about her learning disability was welcomed with a mixture of support and protective instinct from her mother, as per US Weekly reports. She said, "Northy, you are sure spilling the tea on here, OK?”

North west Tells TikTok Lives That She Has Dyslexia Leaving Kim kardashian Shook: " Northie You Are Sure Spilling The Tea" 😳 pic.twitter.com/M8wo2jcwL1 — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) October 19, 2023

Dyslexia is a learning disability that disrupts how your brain processes written language, as the Cleveland Clinic's website explains. The conversation, however, took an unexpected turn when North jokingly asked an online fan if she should "drop an album." Kim's answer was prompt, showing her concern for her daughter's unfiltered revelations in public. “I’m going to stop this live right now because you just really are saying way too much,” Kardashian said, adding, "I love you, but I purposefully do not talk about stuff that you’re going through." While North's artistic abilities and creativity have found an outlet on sites such as TikTok, the issue of her social media presence remains a source of disagreement for her parents.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey Made Cameo on Their Daughters' TikTok Dance Video

Kanye West, North's father, has been open about his concerns about her social media presence. In a now-deleted Instagram post from February 2022, he stated his displeasure with North's presence on TikTok "against his will." He wrote, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE, I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"

Kim, on the other hand, has repeatedly defended her decision to enable North to express herself creatively on social media under adult supervision. She responded to Kanye in a series of Instagram stories. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness.”

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Matches Outfit With Daughter North West At Kourtney’s Baby Shower: “Baby Barker’s Coming”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The public's reaction to North's TikTok revelation was largely positive. Many viewers complimented the young girl for being open about her issue, and some even advocated for greater dyslexia awareness. The response was overwhelming, with one fan writing, "Bring on the Dyslexia awareness! We need it!"

More from Inquisitr

When Kim Kardashian Called Out a Fake Post Claiming She Had Gifted JFK's Bloody Shirt to North West

Skeptical Netizens Slam Kim Kardashian Over Daughter North West’s Sunset Painting