Kim Kardashian recently shared an image of a gift presented to her daughter, North West, which happened to be a custom Alexander Wang bag featuring the icon's viral crying face. This comes after Kardashian sparked criticism by sharing her 'insensitive' Christmas gift-wrapping style.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

The Saturday Instagram Story displayed the crystal mesh purse with Kardashian's meme-worthy face embroidered onto the side. In the caption, she joked, "Omg this bag for North! I’m stealing it," according to Page Six. It was Kardashian's crying face that went viral following a 2012 Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode capturing Kim's emotional state after her brief marriage with Kris Humphries. The holiday spirit, however, took a dark turn when Kardashian revealed her choice of Christmas present wrapping technique, the usage of white SKIMS cotton fabric, on Instagram stories.

North West gifted a crying face bag of mom Kim Kardashian from Alexander Wang pic.twitter.com/TpC4SPzBrN — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 25, 2023

Kardashian said, "When everyone opens it I’m gonna take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family. So I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just have something that you can use over and over again. I love how this turned out." Viewers couldn't help but notice that the gift wrapper resembled the shrouds of martyrs in Gaza, per Gossip Herald.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yousef Alhelou (@alhelou.y)

The wrapping material sparked a social media firestorm, with individuals expressing outrage and disappointment. Some drew comparisons to a previous Zara ad, accusing Kardashian of purposefully choosing insensitive imagery. One person tweeted, "This is the wrapping of Christmas gifts of the asshole #KimKardashian! After the #Zara campaign, she knows what she is doing! #Karma is a bitch and so is she. We still did not forget the way she dressed her kids for Halloween. She is a disgusting fake woman #GazaGenocide #GazaHolocaust #ZionismIsFascism #Zionism_CurseOnHumanity #ZionistsAreEvil.”"

This is the wrapping of Christmas gifts of the asshole #KimKardashian ! After #Zara campaign, she definitely knows what she is doing! #Karma is a bitch and so is she. We still did not forget the way she dressed her kids for the Halloween. She is a disgusting fake woman… pic.twitter.com/NORcpCDKPG — Nirmeen 🔻 (@Nirmeen110172) December 22, 2023

Kardashian has previously faced criticism for her Halloween costume selections. She has been called out multiple times for her perceived insensitivity and mocking of Gazan victims. She previously uploaded photographs of her children dressed in football costumes covered in blood on Instagram, which was considered by viewers as callous, ridiculing the Gaza situation, for a Halloween post.

kim kardashian has based her empire on being on the wrong side, mocking oppressed people and then monetizing that rage. She’s intentionally mocking victims of the genocide & going against BDS publicly to profit from that outrage. The gift wrapping is so tone deaf. pic.twitter.com/gxIetbXoi0 — winter (they/them) | 🇵🇸 (@TUKKUSAURUS) December 24, 2023

According to the Gossip Herald report, one person commented on her post, "So @KimKardashian thought it’s fun and playful to dress kids in this Halloween outfit: Injured boys, blood everywhere, clothes with ARABIC on them, shredded shirts. After she shared that she fully supports Israeli actions towards Palestinians, this post reflects her sick mentality in mocking the killing of 4000+ children in #Gaza by Israeli airstrikes." Another person said, "True definition of INHUMANITY."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Despite the criticism, Kardashian has remained indifferent, continuing to show off her extravagant Christmas preparations. The reality personality transformed the backyard of her $60 million Los Angeles property into a winter wonderland, complete with snow-covered pine trees. The lavish display included Christmas lights and Chanel-themed Christmas trees in the children's bedrooms.

