Noah Cyrus Likes a Selfie of Sister Miley’s Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth Amid Family Strife

Noah Cyrus, the sister of renowned singer Miley Cyrus, liked the gym photograph of her ex-brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth, sparking speculation of additional family strife. Hemsworth posted a gym mirror selfie on April 5 in which he displayed his enormous biceps while wearing a tank top. Noah initially liked his Instagram post before later disliking it.

Noah Cyrus (Miley's Sister) liked Liam Hemswroth newest pic on Instagram.

As reported by People, the actor was seen in the black-and-white photograph wearing a form-fitting tank top and black sweatpants. In the mirror selfie, Hemsworth displayed his toned arms and pectoral. In the background, weights and other exercise equipment were displayed. Liam advertised his mid-March release of the suspense thriller Land of Bad, which became available on digital platforms. He wrote along with the pics, "A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support!"

Among the roughly 380,000 followers who tapped on Liam's photo, Noah liking the pic was discovered and shared on X. One user commented, "Her own family is her worst enemy so threatend and full of jealousy its britney all over again." A second one commented on the Cyrus family dispute: "That whole family is so messy." A third added, "Imagine your sister liking a picture of the Man that cheated on you Shame on you noah." Another user tried to defend Noah and wrote, "He was his brother in law !!!!! Whats the problem." Hemsworth and Miley were married between January 2020 and December 2018. The separation of the couple occurred in August of 2019. Before their got married, they had been romantically involved since 2009.

Image Source: Getty Images

Hemsworth shared the post amidst fan speculation that Noah, her mother, and stepfather Dominic Purcell were purportedly involved in a Cyrus family dispute. The alleged slam against her sister coincides with circulating rumors of discord, which stem from allegations of romantic involvement between Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, and her current spouse, Purcell, who was previously romantically linked to Noah. Before the relationship with Tish, Noah and Purcell were allegedly involved in an affair that lasted for several months.

An insider later revealed to People, "Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up. Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married." In November 2022, Tish and Purcell made their relationship public for the first time. Following this, nine months later they exchanged vows at Miley's residence in Malibu. Nonetheless, indications of familial discord became apparent when Noah and her elder brother Braison conspicuously abstained from attending their mother's nuptials. They instead embarked on an informal excursion to Walmart, which was captured on video and shared on Instagram Stories. Subsequent reports surfaced that Noah was allegedly not permitted to attend the ceremony, citing security measures as the reason for the rumor.