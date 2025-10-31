No “Sufficient” Evidence – RFK Jr. Pulls a Shocking U-Turn on Tylenol–Autism Link

Donald Trump and his Secretary of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr., previously claimed an unfounded link between autism and Tylenol. However, the HHS secretary is now backtracking on his claim. Earlier this month, the POTUS claimed that using Tylenol during pregnancy could contribute to a child being born with autism. “Nothing bad can happen; it can only be good that happens. But with Tylenol, don’t take it. Don’t take it!” he said. At that time, his comments sparked massive backlash, with many people pointing out that there is no scientific link between the two.

The POTUS also claimed that people in Cuba don’t consume Tylenol as they can not afford it, so they have no autism. However, he failed to provide any solid proof to support his claim. Now, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is backtracking on the claim, raising questions about possible tension within the MAHA circle. On October 29, he admitted that he does not have “sufficient” evidence to support his claim of a link between the medicine and autism. The HHS Secretary told reporters, “The causative association… between Tylenol given in pregnancy and the perinatal periods is not sufficient to say it definitely causes autism. But it is very suggestive.”

Mainstream media has spent weeks falsely claiming that RFK Jr. said Tylenol causes autism. He just set the record straight on what he actually said. “With Tylenol, we’ve all said from the beginning that the causative association between Tylenol given in pregnancy and the… pic.twitter.com/rQ7nvVLD8R — MAHA Action (@MAHA_Action) October 29, 2025

However, he also added, “There should be a cautious approach to it.” He is known for his controversial views on vaccines and for spreading medical misinformation. However, his latest comments have definitely sparked a new curiosity towards what Donald Trump thinks about it all.

Emily G. Hilliard was asked about Kennedy’s changed stance on the matter. “It’s the same position the Secretary has had since the beginning,” said the Health and Human Services press secretary.

Kennedy’s statement came a day after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Kenvue, the current manufacturer of the pain reliver. He also filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, which previously sold Tylenol, also known as acetaminophen and paracetamol. According to the BBC, Paxton said that the makers “betrayed America by profiting off of pain and pushing pills regardless of the risks.”

Trump says women should only take Tylenol during pregnancy if they “can’t tough it out” pic.twitter.com/BRIDkBhYYm — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 22, 2025

“These corporations lied for decades, knowingly endangering millions to line their pockets,” he said. The BBC notes that the Texas Attorney General believes that there is no credible link between the drug and autism.

Meanwhile, Kenvue said on its website that it was “deeply concerned by the perpetuation of misinformation on the safety of acetaminophen and the potential impact that could have on the health of American women and children”. After the MAHA circle’s previous claim created chaos, the company declared that it had “continuously evaluated the relevant science and there is no credible data that shows a proven link between taking acetaminophen and autism”.