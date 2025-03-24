News

No Social Security Payments for Retirees Born March 1-20? — Here’s What Happens on March 26

Published on: March 24, 2025 at 6:31 AM

Thousands of retirees nationwide should mark March 26 on their calendars because a fresh round of Social Security benefits is approaching.

By Shrobana Rakshit
No Payments for Retirees Born March 1-20
No Payments for Retirees Born March 1-20. (Cover image source: Twitter)

Thousands of retirees nationwide should mark March 26 on their calendars because a fresh round of Social Security benefits is approaching. For eligible recipients who depend on these monthly checks for financial stability, this impending payment—the third and last round of the month—offers crucial financial help.

Managing home budgeting needs an understanding of the exact payment schedule. Depending on the date of birth of the retiree and the year they started receiving funds, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will be making these payments in installments. It is essential to put up Direct Deposit to ensure immediate access to the funds as it ensures quicker delivery than paper checks or other payment methods.

Retirees who began receiving benefits after May 1997 and whose birthdays fall between the 21st and the 31st of any given month are eligible for this particular payout. These people fall into Group 4, which is the final group in the SSA’s monthly distribution cycle.

You should get your money on Wednesday, March 26 without any problems if you meet these requirements and have Direct Deposit activated. There may be a small delay for those who have not signed up for Direct Deposit, but typically it doesn’t last longer than three working days following the official payment date.

To prevent confusion and late payments, it is essential to stay up to date on the Social Security payment schedule. This tiered approach was put in place by the SSA to eliminate processing bottlenecks and streamline operations.

Your March payment is due on the 26th if your birthday falls between the 21st and the 31st and you started receiving benefits after May 1997. To get your money as soon as possible, make sure you’re signed up for Direct Deposit; if not, it can take a few more days for your payment to arrive.

Social Security Payouts of $5,128 Distributed to 15 Million

Aspect Details
Average Payout $5,128
Number of Recipients 15 million
Eligibility Requirement At least 40 Social Security work credits
Payment Types Retirement, Disability, Survivor benefits
Distribution Method Based on SSA’s payment calendar and individual profiles
How to Check Status SSA portal, mobile app, phone line, or local office
Official SSA Website www.ssa.gov

 

TAGGED:
Share This Article