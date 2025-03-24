Elon Musk’s DOGE squad has been making waves ever since Donald Trump handed him extensive power in his second term. It’s already known how Musk’s influence stretches across industries, from tech to space travel. However, it seems no corner of American life is untouched either—not even Social Security! For Oklahoma City retiree James McCaffrey, the billionaire’s policies had a bizarre nightmare.

The 66-year-old was stunned to learn that his Social Security benefits had been suspended without warning or notice. McCaffrey realized the issue after he received a $700 Medicaid insurance bill; a charge usually deducted directly from his Social Security payments.

“I had no idea what was happening,” McCaffrey explained. “I thought, ‘Why am I being billed for this?'”

He was desperate for answers. He got on a frustrating series of calls, bouncing from one department to another. Hours on the phone gave him no clarity, and the fear of financial instability began to sink in. To make the scenario even worse, Trump‘s recent budget cuts threaten to shut down customer service centers. That would potentially leave retirees like McCaffrey without essential support.

While searching for answers, McCaffrey stumbled upon a possible explanation; and he was even more bewildered. In a Fox Business interview, Elon Musk accused Social Security of fraud. He claimed without evidence that undocumented immigrants were unfairly receiving benefits. As part of his crackdown, Musk announced plans to disenroll recipients with foreign birthplaces.

For McCaffrey, this policy had disastrous consequences. Born on a U.S. Army base in Germany to an American soldier, he is a citizen by birth. However, the DOGE squad’s sweeping actions seemingly failed to account for this distinction.

“I think they went into Social Security and suspended all foreign addresses,” McCaffrey said. “It didn’t matter if you were born on an American base or not.”

McCaffrey was determined to prove his citizenship. He had to be through a grueling process. His first call to a Social Security agent got him to hear that he “wasn’t a citizen” and would need a lawyer. The next day, he gathered all his documents and visited a local office, with expectations to clear up the confusion.

Instead, he was met with further incompetence. “The agent told me that I didn’t need to come in at all. The previous employee was misinformed,” McCaffrey said, exasperated.

And there it is. Elon Musk just said he wants to cut Social Security and Medicare, calling them “entitlements”: “That’s the big one to eliminate.” pic.twitter.com/zpFpkUWGmP — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 10, 2025

After countless hours of effort, McCaffrey finally received a short email that confirmed the reinstatement of his benefits. The immediate issue was resolved but the emotional toll for sure stays.

“It was humiliating and stressful,” he said. “I shouldn’t have had to go through this.”

Yes McCaffrey might have managed to be through the bureaucracy but he is worried about those who may not be as fortunate. Elderly individuals, those with disabilities, or people without reliable access to government offices could face devastating consequences.

“And you interrupt that for seven days, two weeks, or even longer, and they’re in bad trouble,” McCaffrey said. “They could be out of the house. They could be out of food. I don’t know.”

Spaced-out on ketamine,… unable to form sentences, wearing dark glasses indoors, ready to fall down,… Elon Musk suggests he wants to cut “500 billion dollars” from programs like Social Security and Medicare, calling them “entitlements.” After waving a chainsaw around. pic.twitter.com/iAgfPG9Q6R — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) February 21, 2025

Musk may go on to tout his crusade against so-called fraud, but for many Americans, the price of his policies is far too high. For now, McCaffrey hopes his story could be a cautionary tale; a reminder that when billionaires play politics, it’s everyday citizens who suffer the consequences!