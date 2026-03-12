“No, Sir, You Can’t Do That” – Trump Jokes About Karoline Keeping Him in Check

Donald Trump attended the White House Women’s History Month celebration with First Lady Melania Trump by his side, where he gave a shout-out to his team members. Headlining the list was White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who Trump lauded for doing a “fantastic job.” Trump also called Leavitt the “best Press Secretary in history.”

“The youngest and perhaps the best press secretary in history,” Trump said at the White House Women’s History Month event. The President then joked about Karoline Leavitt keeping him in check. “Doing a fantastic job, Karoline,” said Trump. He jokingly added, “She keeps me straight. ‘No sir, you can’t do that, you can’t do this.’ I can’t do anything. Life would be so much more exciting, wouldn’t it?”

President Trump praises Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt at the White House Women’s History Month event, calling her “the youngest and perhaps the best press secretary in history.”pic.twitter.com/Y4fiuJGjza — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 12, 2026

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump, who accompanied Trump to the event, in her speech, said, “To all of the young women, entrepreneurs, and future leaders: Make time for yourself, educate yourself daily, and spread your passion. Be courageous and take risks. Advance your profession through inspiration. Be a bold chief executive, while keeping your family, if you choose so, at the center of your nation’s future.”

During a segment of her speech, Melania referred to herself as a visionary. “As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus,” she said.

Melania Trump glazes herself: “As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus.” pic.twitter.com/KhkF1s7hzm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

As a part of his speech at the White House event, Donald Trump also mentioned that they are celebrating National Working Moms Day. He said, “While we’re here to celebrate Women’s History Month, we’re also celebrating National Working Moms Day…Since I took office, we’ve created 300k jobs now filled by American women…to support working moms, last year, we passed the largest tax cuts in American history.”

Another highlight of the event was when Olympic Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries gave her Olympic Order of Ikkos medal to Trump. “I want to recognize the support and the impact you’ve had on women’s sports throughout the Olympic movement, specifically standing up to keep biological women in women’s sports, to keep the field of play safe, and allow for fair competition. Furthermore, because your policies are creating greater access to IVF, so families like mine can continue to grow as I look to [expand] my family again,” Kaillie Humphries said at the White House Women’s History Month celebration.

U.S. Olympic Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries speaks at the White House Women’s History Month event, gives @POTUS her Olympic Order of Ikkos medal: “I want to recognize the support and the impact you’ve had on women’s sports throughout the olympic movement, specifically standing up… https://t.co/1n64ZNBN33 pic.twitter.com/siNhh9ozRT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 12, 2026

Before proceeding with the event, the President briefly addressed the Michigan Synagogue attack, where a man drove his car straight into the entrance of Temple Israel, a West Bloomfield synagogue. “I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all the people in Detroit, following the attack on the Jewish synagogue earlier today,” Trump said. “I’ve been fully briefed, and it’s a terrible thing, but it goes on. We’re going to get right down to the bottom of it,” he added.

In addition to the Michigan Synagogue attack, Donald Trump also briefly brought up Iran in his long speech. “The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly. It’s doing very well. Our military is unsurpassed… Nobody has ever seen anything like it. We’re doing what has to be done… they (Iran) really are a nation of terror and hate, and they’re paying a high price right now,” Trump said.