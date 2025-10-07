“No One in This Administration Passed High School Math” – Karoline Leavitt’s Wild Claim Leaves the Internet Baffled

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt kicked off another round of “MAGA Math” jokes on Monday after trying and failing to sell one of Donald Trump’s favorite impossible claims. At the podium, Leavitt repeated the line that the Trump administration had forced drug companies to slash prices by more than 100 percent.

With a straight face, she said prices were going down by “200, 300, 100%.” It was classic Trump-world math. Bold, confident, and completely untethered from reality. Trump himself has bragged about cutting prices by “1,200, 1,300, 1,400, 1,500%,” so Leavitt’s version almost sounded modest by comparison. Still, it was enough to make reporters stare, then start typing furiously.

Leavitt: Look, the president is definitely committed to fixing and improving the health care system. You saw it when he had one of the largest pharmaceutical companies promising to lower drug prices by 200, 300, 100% pic.twitter.com/DKHBN66QFn — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2025

By the time the briefing ended, clips were already circulating online. Another Trump-era numbers moment, served with a grin and zero irony.

Leavitt’s comment wasn’t a one-off slip. It fit neatly into the pattern that’s defined the administration’s messaging: say it big, say it fast, and let everyone else do the math later.

Once again, people were left reaching for calculators, and coming up empty. They were trying to figure out how anyone could shrink something by more than everything. The comments were hilarious. On X one user wrote, “A reduction in price of 100% makes the product free. Any more than 100% reduction in price and the seller has to pay the consumer to take it. Why does no one correct them on this absolute nonsense?”

A second comment read, “They will be scolded as fake news having fake math and Trump will remove their licenses and they will get fired… what first amendment rights?” Another person wrote, “Apparently, no one in this administration passed high school math.” Comments kept coming in. Another user stated, “Never the brightest at math in school, Karoline decided to look for a career in which facts don’t count.” There were more.

Another user joked, “Do any of these Trumpsters understand basic math? Prices cannot be lowered by more than 100%, at which point the goods will be free of charge.” One further comment read, “Unreal. “Lowering prices by 300%” — math so bad it needs medical attention. This isn’t healthcare reform, it’s stand-up comedy with a body count.”

For online users, Leavitt’s performance was just another reminder that in Trump’s orbit, math isn’t a tool, it’s a vibe. Facts bend, numbers stretch, and confidence counts more than accuracy.

And if this week’s briefing is any sign, MAGA Math isn’t going anywhere. It’s become its own political language, one where reality is negotiable, and percentages are just another campaign prop.